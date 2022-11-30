Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
Related
Suspect in Covington Murders Transferred After Escape Attempt
Antonio Tyson, who was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail earlier this week by Covington Police, has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after a failed escape attempt.
BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
NOLA.com
Armed man tried to abduct three people at downtown New Orleans hotel, authorities say
A man suffering from bipolar depression and carrying a knife tried to kidnap three people and threatened to kill them early Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, authorities said. Shaun Chapman, 37, corralled all three victims in the hotel's third-floor bar before a maintenance worker and an...
houmatimes.com
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle. Louisiana – On Friday, December 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 21, 2022, Laurance Wilson, age 28, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wbrz.com
Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information
ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
NOPD: Person of interest located in connection to Norman C. Francis Ave. shooting
The New Orleans Police Department has located a Lemar Peters, for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place on Tuesday (Nov. 27th).
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
Woman killed in deadly shooting on Shelley Street identified, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim has been identified as Da’Ja Davis, 28. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, near Scenic Highway,...
WAFB.com
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. W. Va. State Police: La. murder...
wbrz.com
Burglars crashed U-Haul truck into grocery store and broke water line, only stole $30 in change
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for two people who crashed a U-Haul truck into a grocery store, hitting a water line and flooding the area, before they stole just $30. Watch surveillance video of the U-Haul slamming into the store here. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a...
Comments / 0