Latest Aaron Judge update proves Yankees offer wasn’t good enough
The New York Yankees rightfully want to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, but the latest update proves they’re going to have to do more to keep him. The Yankees will possibly lose their star Aaron Judge this offseason as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared that Judge’s contract will likely be for nine years. The exact offer the Yankees put out to Judge is unknown, but it was reportedly “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.”
MLB rumors: Predicting landing spots for 4 prized shortstops in free agency
Predicting where the MLB rumors end with the four prized free agent shortstops. For the second straight offseason, many of the MLB rumors are dominated by free agent shortstops. This year we have Carlos Correa returning to the open market now joined by Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts who chose to opt out of his deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Giants just became sportsbook favorite to land Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants just became a favorite to land Aaron Judge in one sportsbook. What does that mean?. The baseball world has gotten a few marginal signings over the last couple of days to hold it over for a bit until the ultimate MLB free agency splash. Let’s be honest, though, nothing is going to satisfy fans until they know where the big names are going.
Ex-Dodgers CF Cody Bellinger spotted training for revenge with Matt Holliday
According to the latest video drop, former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger has chosen the same method Yankees folk hero Matt Carpenter opted into to reverse his own career spiral: preseason sessions in Arizona with former Cardinals star Matt Holliday and his son Jackson, now in the Orioles’ system.
Latest Dansby Swanson update will have Braves fans sick
Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, formerly of the Atlanta Braves, is gauging some interest from the team’s rival, the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta will have a gaping hole at shortstop should Dansby Swanson leave, and his contract expectations suggest he could very well be on the way out the door. Swanson’s...
Braves on verge of making major mistake for 2023 season
The Atlanta Braves are on the verge of royally screwing up with a player they should have cut ties with long ago. The Atlanta Braves have made some really incredible cost-saving moves by developing talent in-house and signing them to long, affordable contracts. Based on Spotrac’s true value statistic, Atlanta...
3 moves Braves can make to leave Mets in the dust after deGrom bails
The Atlanta Braves have a real opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the New York Mets. Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers on Friday night to the tune of a five-year, $185 million contract. It’s a significant risk for a Rangers team trying to find an identity through big-name free agent signings.
Dansby Swanson rumors: Who really has the edge, Phillies or Cubs?
The Phillies and the Cubs are both reportedly interested in signing Dansby Swanson, and both could be good contenders for the star. The Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs have come into conversation as two teams interested in star shortstop Dansby Swanson. While both teams are solid contenders to land...
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
MLB Insider: 4 potential trade fits for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has attracted trade interest for the last two years. Could this finally be the time the Bucs deal him?. While the Pirates have listened to offers each time, they have never been serious about moving him. They have, and continue, to view Reynolds as a foundational piece.
Surprise team could spoil Mets’ Plan A to replace Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets have officially lost ace Jacob deGrom, and they may be on their way to losing their backup plan, too. The Mets are in a tricky situation after losing ace Jacob deGrom, one of their best pitchers. They prepared for the scenario as it was always a realistic possibility, but their backup plan of signing Carlos Rodon doesn’t seem to be so seamless as several teams are reportedly after him.
