Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Police in St. Louis County conduct joint auto theft 'saturation patrols' Friday night
The agencies remind those to lock their vehicles every night and to secure valuables in a safe place. If you see something suspicious, contact 911.
Another fatal crash on one of St. Louis County’s most dangerous roads
A pedestrian was killed at the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Louis County police searching for missing Florissant man
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man whose car was found abandoned over the Missouri River Wednesday. Police said Willie Victory, a 39-year-old man from Florissant, was reported missing Thursday afternoon after being last seen or heard from by his family on Nov. 28.
Memorial for fallen St. Louis County detective happening Thursday morning
St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine was killed in the line of duty one year ago, on December 1.
New rehab center opens Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis County
A new rehab center is opening in south St. Louis County. It's replacing the existing Mercy Rehabilitation Services within Mercy Hospital South.
St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged
An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death.
Noncustodial father accused of taking children in St. Louis County
A Sappington man is accused of taking his children, whom he did not have custody of, and fleeing across the Midwest.
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Murder in McDonald's Parking Lot Gets St. Louis Man 25 Years
Prosecutors say that the killing was over stolen fentanyl
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
KMOV
Hundreds receive anonymous letters targeting West County teenagers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Glendale Police Department says it has heard from around 100 residents who received an anonymous letter in the mail with no return address. Inside the envelope was a mailer with the word “BEWARE” and the faces of three teenagers. “I was shocked, totally...
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
KSDK
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency to install 122 new severe weather warning sirens
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Some good news for St. Clair County residents, the county is putting roughly $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds into its severe weather warning system. St. Clair County will be replacing 79 severe weather warning sirens and installing 43 new ones making for...
KMOV
Dellwood man pleads guilty to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks sent for his dead mother for 26 years. The checks totaled nearly $200,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994. Her death was not reported to the administration at the time. Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned Bagley’s mother was not using her Medicare benefits.
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
KSDK
East St. Louis High School celebrates 10th State Championship with pep rally, parade
Flyers footballers earn proclamation from Cahokia Heights and East St. Louis. The win happened over the weekend in Champaign, Illinois.
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme.
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
Comments / 0