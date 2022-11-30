Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?
Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
9to5Mac
OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging
OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch. OtterBox launched the three new accessories...
Pending Netflix Change Will Affect Customers
Netflix made several changes to its business model this year. Another is underway for 2023. It will affect how users interact with the brand's entertainment services. The media company is considering a significant change in the coming months. It may affect your viewing experience depending on your plan. In the early days of Netflix, a big part of the platform was its DVD mail service. (source)
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
Engadget
The best iPads for 2022: How to pick the best Apple tablet for you
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple’s iPad lineup...
9to5Mac
Apple reportedly blocked Coinbase Wallet iOS app update for offering NFTs without in-app purchases
Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, are becoming increasingly popular. Yet Apple still doesn’t seem very open to this idea, at least not when these NFTs are sold inside iOS apps without using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. And this is what happened with Coinbase Wallet, which allegedly had its latest update denied in the App Store because of the NFTs feature.
9to5Mac
Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA
Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Why are managed mobility service providers becoming popular for remote organizations?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
ZDNet
The 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB is now $180 off on Best Buy for Cyber Monday!
With Cyber Monday quickly coming to an end, you can still snag this great deal on an 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB tablet at Best Buy! The deal is an even bigger discount than the one on Black Friday. It's a rare markdown for Apple, so you don't want to miss savings of $180 on a top-of-the-line tablet.
TechCrunch
iPhone users can share car keys in Wallet with non-iPhone users
Apple says it has been working with the Internet Engineering Task Force and other industry players to establish a standard for sharing digital keys across platforms. Keys can be shared via email, text message and WhatsApp. When Apple initially launched digital car keys in 2020, iPhone users could share their...
9to5Mac
StableDiffusion can generate an image on Apple Silicon Macs in under 18 seconds, thanks to new optimizations in macOS 13.1
On its machine learning blog, Apple announced resounding support for the StableDiffusion project. This includes updates in the just-released macOS 13.1 beta 4 and iOS 16.2 beta 4 to improve performance running these models on Apple Silicon chips. Apple also published extensive document and sample code to show how to...
9to5Mac
App Store will once again accept app submissions through the holiday season
Apple this week announced that it will continue to accept app submissions to the App Store through the holiday season. While in the past the company used to suspend app submissions for a short period of time in December, this will no longer happen – at least not this year.
9to5Mac
How to instantly remove backgrounds from images with macOS Ventura
With iOS 16 arriving before macOS Ventura, users got the ability to quickly remove backgrounds from images with a couple of taps on iPhone and iPad. Fortunately, the capability is also available with macOS Ventura and is accessible in two different ways. Here’s how to remove backgrounds from images on Mac.
9to5Mac
Bloomberg: Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will run on ‘xrOS’ platform
Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality handset project as soon as spring. Now Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has settled on a name for the operating system that will power the product: xrOS. “Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to ‘xrOS’ from rrealityOS,’...
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
9to5Mac
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek posts lengthy tweet-storm complaining about Apple
It’s not just Elon Musk using Twitter to complain about Apple (even if Tim Cook is now his new bestie): Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has tweeted a lengthy thread about his views on the Cupertino company. He claims that Apple doesn’t care about consumers, courts, or the law –...
Comments / 1