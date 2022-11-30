Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
9to5Mac
OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging
OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch. OtterBox launched the three new accessories...
9to5Mac
You can now share your car key in Apple Wallet with Android users, starting with Google Pixel
If you happen to be an owner of one of the very few cars on the market with Car Key support, you are now able to share that car key credential with non-iPhone users for the first time. Apple is working with the IETF and industry members to standardize cross-platform...
Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?
Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
9to5Mac
iPad 10 teardown shows why it lacks support for second-generation Apple Pencil
Apple announced last month the 10th-generation iPad, which features a new design similar to the more expensive iPad models, plus other enhancements. However, despite all the improvements, iPad 10 lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Now iFixit has shared a teardown video showing what’s inside the iPad 10, and it gives us an idea of why the new iPad only works with the old Apple Pencil.
New MacBooks sound less appealing after leaked Apple M2 Max Geekbench scores
The scores show a meagre increase over the previous generation M1 Max chip
9to5Mac
Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA
Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
Apple picks the best apps of the year
Tech giant Apple announced the best apps and games of this year, including the ultra-popular BeReal social app and fitness tracking app Gentler Streak.
9to5Mac
Apple reportedly blocked Coinbase Wallet iOS app update for offering NFTs without in-app purchases
Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, are becoming increasingly popular. Yet Apple still doesn’t seem very open to this idea, at least not when these NFTs are sold inside iOS apps without using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. And this is what happened with Coinbase Wallet, which allegedly had its latest update denied in the App Store because of the NFTs feature.
Ars Technica
Apple will pay up to $395 to people with broken MacBook butterfly keyboards [Updated]
Update, 5:20pm ET: Girard Sharp partner Simon Grille, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, contacted Ars to clarify that the payouts would cover affected MacBook buyers in any US state, not just the seven initially involved in the lawsuit as we originally stated. The class definition...
Android Authority
Can you FaceTime on an Apple Watch? Yes, here's how.
Make audio calls from your Apple Watch, without cellular data. Apple’s wearables put more tools than ever on users’ wrists, streamlining fitness, health, and communication. With FaceTime Audio, even if you don’t have a cellular plan, you can still reach out to contacts from your wrist. Find out how to make FaceTime Audio calls on the Apple Watch.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
9to5Mac
App Store will once again accept app submissions through the holiday season
Apple this week announced that it will continue to accept app submissions to the App Store through the holiday season. While in the past the company used to suspend app submissions for a short period of time in December, this will no longer happen – at least not this year.
9to5Mac
Apollo for Reddit now lets users add posts and comments to custom categories
The popular third-party Reddit client for iOS, Apollo, was updated on Friday with a new feature that will make it easier for users to save content they like on the social network. Now everyone can add posts and comments to custom categories made by users. What’s new with Apollo for...
9to5Mac
StableDiffusion can generate an image on Apple Silicon Macs in under 18 seconds, thanks to new optimizations in macOS 13.1
On its machine learning blog, Apple announced resounding support for the StableDiffusion project. This includes updates in the just-released macOS 13.1 beta 4 and iOS 16.2 beta 4 to improve performance running these models on Apple Silicon chips. Apple also published extensive document and sample code to show how to...
9to5Mac
Here’s why AirPods Pro 2 could be the most popular gift this holiday season
AirPods Pro 2 were released back in September, and they’ve been universally praised by reviewers and consumers since then. With third-party retailers already offering aggressive discounts, AirPods Pro 2 are set to be one of the top-selling gifts of the holiday season. If they aren’t already at the top of your wishlist, here’s why I think they should be…
9to5Mac
9to5Rewards: MacBook Air giveaway + Chargeasap Zeus 270W USB-C GaN Charger
We’ve teamed up with Chargeasap to give away Apple’s latest MacBook to celebrate the launch of Chargeasap’s new Zeus 270W USB-C GaN Charger. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at the new Chargeasap Zeus Charger. Chargeasap Zeus Charger. Chargeasap’s Zeus charger...
9to5Mac
Bloomberg: Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will run on ‘xrOS’ platform
Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality handset project as soon as spring. Now Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has settled on a name for the operating system that will power the product: xrOS. “Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to ‘xrOS’ from rrealityOS,’...
Comments / 0