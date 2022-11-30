ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

LA Galaxy sanctioned by MLS for violating salary budget and roster guidelines

Major League Soccer has announced sanctions against the LA Galaxy for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2019 campaigns. The Galaxy entered into undisclosed agreements including unaccounted payments for Cristian Pavon’s salary budget and roster category. As a result of the payments, Pavon was improperly classified as...
90min

New York Red Bulls sign teenage defender Curtis Ofori to homegrown contract

The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Curtis Ofori to a long-term homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday. Ofori's new deal keeps him at Red Bull Arena through the 2025 MLS season, with a further option on 2026. The 17-year-old is RBNY's 28th homegrown signing in club history after previously spending two seasons with USL affiliate New York Red Bulls II.
NEW YORK STATE
90min

Houston Dynamo appoint Ben Bartlett as first-ever director of methodology

The Houston Dynamo have expanded their technical staff with the addition of Ben Bartlett as the club's first-ever director of methodology. Bartlett will work directly with general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn to help develop and implement the Dynamo's soccer identity. “Ben brings valuable experience in developing...
HOUSTON, TX
90min

Garth Lagerwey 'excited' to make Atlanta United 'deep dive'

With his first press conference as Atlanta United president and CEO out of the way, Garth Lagerwey is now ready to get to work. The 49-year-old arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following a glittering spell as GM and chief soccer officer of the Seattle Sounders, leading the club to two MLS Cup titles and a Concacaf Champions League crown.
ATLANTA, GA
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy