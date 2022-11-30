WATCH: Aussies Go Absolutely Nuts as Underdogs Shock at World Cup

Twitter/SBS

It was around 3 a.m. on Australia’s east coast when Matthew Leckie scored the goal that sent the Socceroos into the FIFA World Cup’s round of 16. But it seemed like no one was asleep Down Under. Footage from Melbourne’s Federation Square showed thousands of fans going absolutely wild as Leckie slipped one past Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. “Fed Square has lost its mind,” one tweeter wrote . Ranked 38th in the world, Australia went into Group D as the underdogs against France (ranked 4th) and Denmark (ranked 10th). After a brutal 4-1 loss to France, they came back to notch 1-0 wins against both Tunisia and Denmark, securing their spot in the round of 16 for just the second time in history and the first time since 2006.

