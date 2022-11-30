ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Billionaire Tax Cheat Robert Smith’s Lawyer Dies by Suicide Before Trial

By Noah Kirsch
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty

Carlos Kepke, a former lawyer to billionaire Robert Smith, died by suicide this week, just before he was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly facilitating Smith’s massive tax evasion scheme. Smith was expected to testify in the case. The death of Kepke, 83, marked the second time the private equity tycoon has avoided taking the stand; his former associate Robert Brockman died in August before a criminal trial could begin. Smith, the richest Black businessman in America, signed a rare non-prosecution deal with the feds in 2020. He agreed to pay $139 million in taxes and penalties and admitted to “using an offshore trust structure and offshore bank accounts” to dodge millions of dollars in taxes.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Comments / 60

Edward Wenner
3d ago

Just another case of some rich guy doing whatever he wants and then paying some money to not get prosecuted. What a joke. If this were a "regular" citizen we'd be deep in jail.

Tippy toe Brown
3d ago

How do you think billionaires become billionaires? Some legitimately, in working their way up.; however most either cheat somebody out of something, pay low wages , are ruthless, and don't pay their taxes.

I said it
2d ago

Author of this article sound like he's been drinking a little hate- orade. Keep your emotions to yourself and just write the freakin story and let us make our own judgement..

