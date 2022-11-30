There’s no shortage of Call of Duty games to play, whether you’re a fan of the campaigns, co-op, competitive, or even battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the next major release, and despite it being slated for a 2023 release window, Activision has released it a little early in certain parts of the world. It’s not available in all regions just yet, so you’ll likely have to wait until next year to play Warzone on the go. In the meantime, you can preregister for Warzone Mobile to stay up-to-date on everything leading up to launch.

2 DAYS AGO