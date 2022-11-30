Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, minus cross-platform saves
Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, 2023. It’ll land on Xbox Game Pass as well. Cross-saving will be limited though, as players won’t be able to take their data between every platform.
Digital Trends
Monster Hunter Rise won’t support cross-progression between PS4 and PS5
Monster Hunter Rise will not support cross-saves or cross-progression between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This means that players who start their journeys on PlayStation 4 will have to start anew if they wish to play on PlayStation 5 later on. Yesterday, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise was coming...
Digital Trends
Transformers brings the action to the ’90s in Rise of the Beasts trailer
Paramount is bringing the action and adventure of the Transformers franchise to 1994 in the teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Based on the Beast Wars toys and storyline, Rise of the Beasts will add new groups of Transformers, such as Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, to the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.
Digital Trends
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: shiny hunting guide
It’s already a major task to catch all the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, or any of the games for that matter, but GameFreak introduced another factor completionists will need to account for starting in Generation 2 , and it affects Shiny Pokémon. These are a very rare form of Pokémon that feature alternate colors of their regular, non-shiny forms. They never have any numerical or mechanical differences from their regular versions and are only differentiated based on their color and rarity.
Digital Trends
Why I refuse to buy The Callisto Protocol on PC, even with an RTX 4090
The Callisto Protocol was one of my most anticipated games of the year, so you can imagine how disappointing it was to learn that the PC port runs terribly. I’ve been down this road before with the best graphics card money can buy, and I refuse to go down it again.
Digital Trends
The Callisto Protocol review: Gruesome horror game scratches that Dead Space itch
“Despite some cumbersome combat systems and performance issues, The Callisto Protocol successfully builds on Dead Space's legacy”. It’s a testament to how much games have changed in the last 15 years that I’d describe The Callisto Protocol as a throwback. Though the third-person horror game is a technical powerhouse that pushes my Xbox Series X to its limits, it brings me back to a much simpler time before the days of massive open worlds and complex narratives. I’m transported to the Xbox 360 days when I play it — an era where the best games were eight-hour single-player adventures and where the bar for video game stories was only starting to rise out of rock bottom. Ah, memories.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: release date and preregistration details
There’s no shortage of Call of Duty games to play, whether you’re a fan of the campaigns, co-op, competitive, or even battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the next major release, and despite it being slated for a 2023 release window, Activision has released it a little early in certain parts of the world. It’s not available in all regions just yet, so you’ll likely have to wait until next year to play Warzone on the go. In the meantime, you can preregister for Warzone Mobile to stay up-to-date on everything leading up to launch.
Digital Trends
Xbox Game Pass adds Lego Star Wars and a former Switch console exclusive
Xbox Game Pass is getting 11 new games in December, with some out on the platform starting today. The list includes The Game Awards nominated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Eastward, which was previously a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch. Microsoft’s gaming service tends to add two batches...
Digital Trends
Trust me: Play The Callisto Protocol on its easiest difficulty setting
The Callisto Protocol is out today and it’s receiving a very mixed response. Reviews criticized the survival horror game for a host of issues, including its messy combat system, weak story, and performance issues. I highlighted those issues in Digital Trends’ own review, though I ultimately enjoy its Xbox 360 throwback feel. However, if you’re jumping in this weekend, here’s a word of advice.
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 and DMZ contract guide: every contract and reward explained
When Warzone first launched as a new player in the battle royale space, it probably could’ve succeeded just by riding off the Call of Duty brand name alone. Instead of taking the easy way, though, Warzone wanted to make itself stand out from other games by adding its own set of unique mechanics and features. While some were present from the start, such as the Gulag system, others were added and changed as the seasons went on, such as with contracts.
Digital Trends
Grieving in Elden Ring: my quest for closure in The Lands Between
“Gotta say Elden Ring becomes so much less fun at the end.”. On May 24, 2022, my friend Andrew Thomas pinged me via Facebook chat with that message. While I had crammed most of the game into a single frantic week in February to review it for launch, Andrew had been plugging away at it casually and sending me his observations along the way.
Digital Trends
Nvidia may be shooting itself in the foot with its new monster GPU
Nvidia has only just launched the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080, but there’s another GPU that’s just starting to appear for sale — the RTX 6000. The card is not only more powerful than the flagship RTX 4090, but it also has a hefty $9,999 price tag. What is the RTX 6000, exactly, and what does it mean for Nvidia’s next-gen cards? Here’s what we know.
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Strongholds guide: enemies, loot, and more
Warzone was a breakout hit for the Call of Duty franchise. This standalone, free-to-play battle royale game took the popular mode and infused it with the rock-solid gameplay and mechanics people come to the CoD franchise for. After a few years, we finally have our hands on the latest version of this live-service title in Warzone 2.0. This sequel updates the entire game with a new map, guns, mechanics, and battle pass system. However, the developers didn’t just stop there.
Digital Trends
How to get a nuke in Warzone 2
Did you know you can earn a nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? It’s a nifty callback to the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, but it’s far more difficult to earn it in the latest release. Warzone 2.0 doesn’t tell you how the process works, but thankfully, the community has banded together to figure out how to earn a nuke in battle royale.
Digital Trends
The most innovative gaming tech of 2022
A year like 2022 would usually be considered an off year for gaming tech. We’re two years past the latest console launch, a time that tends to be dominated by peripherals and add-ons. So it’s a surprise that this year ended up being a landmark one for gaming tech. That’s because companies began rolling out new approaches to gaming technology that targeted both accessibility and portability. From devices built around cloud gaming to portables that changed the way PC gaming fundamentally works, the history books may look back at 2022 as the start of a revolution. Here’s what tech dared to push the industry forward, even if it meant taking an experimental risk to do so.
Digital Trends
How to exfil in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ
The new DMZ mode that launched alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has captivated an audience, offering a bit more of a laid-back experience. It plays much more like Escape from Tarkov rather than Warzone 2.0, with an emphasis on extracting valuable loot. One of the key mechanics requires players to exfil via chopper, which is the only way to secure the loot you’ve collected during a run.
Digital Trends
How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0
When you and your squad drop into the map for a round of Warzone 2.0, knowledge and teamwork are king. Being a tight, coordinated unit is one thing, but knowing where the enemy is before they know where you are can overcome most skill gaps. Between footsteps, radar, and contracts, there are a lot of methods in Warzone 2.0 held over from the previous Call of Duty games that let you recognize where enemies are, and also one brand new system: interrogations.
