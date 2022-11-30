Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Butte officials search for missing man
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte authorities are searching for 64-year-old Irl Tanner Lambertson. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 185 pounds. Lambertson is possibly suicidal and might be armed with a firearm. Law enforcement ask that you do not approach Lambertson and call law enforcement immediately. The following was sent out...
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public comment on I-15 resurfacing near Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Montana Department of Transportation are asking for the public's input on a proposed resurfacing project on Interstate 15 west of Butte. The project would extend from the Buxton interchange north to the Rarus Bridge. MDT released the following information:. The Montana Department of...
NBCMontana
Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Highway 287
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Broadwater County say there is almost zero visibility on Highway 287 north. Drivers are asked not to travel unless they absolutely have to. Officials say conditions are slick all along Highway 287. They add the area of mile marker 80 to 90 is experiencing white-out conditions.
NBCMontana
Uptown Stroll takes place in Butte on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 Uptown Christmas Stroll is set for Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. and a Children's Light Parade will take place at 6:45 p.m.
Fallen MHP Trooper David DeLaittre honored at Three Forks memorial
The community of Three Forks and Montana Highway Patrol came together to remember fallen trooper David DeLaittre after he was killed 12 years ago while he was conducting a traffic stop.
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
NBCMontana
Suspect in fatal Deer Lodge hit-and-run appears in court
DEER LODGE, Mont. — The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge has made his initial appearance in court. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge, was transported from the local jail to Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton for his arraignment. He appeared alongside...
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
Butte's homeless at risk in extreme cold weather
Butte police awaiting the results of an autopsy on the 36-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a culvert on Nov. 26.
mtpr.org
Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages
In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
discoveringmontana.com
The 6 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Butte, Montana
Butte lies between Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, in the Rocky Mountains of Southwest Montana. A small town with a lot to offer, the Butte is bordered by trailheads boasting exquisite views of the surrounding landscape. A rich mining history has shaped much of Butte’s past and also what the...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow continues to impact travel
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region through 11 AM Thursday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region through 11AM Friday. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison...
Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.
NBCMontana
Hundreds gather in Uptown Butte for Christmas Stroll
BUTTE, Mont. — ’Tis the season in Uptown Butte, where the annual Christmas Stroll is back, and Friday’s crowd was as lively as ever. It all got underway at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse, where there was live music, a performance by the Fine Line Dancers and activities for the kids.
NBCMontana
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Hotels in Butte, Montana
Butte is ripe with activities and lined with boutique shops and quaint Irish pubs. Known as “The richest hill on earth,” Butte is a tourist hotspot, that offers plenty of museums, recreation, and food. Whether you’re flying in for the epic St. Patrick’s Day festival or road-tripping your...
