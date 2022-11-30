Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO