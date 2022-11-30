Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
