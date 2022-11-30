Read full article on original website
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: BYD, Coinbase, DoorDash And Why Musk Would Be A Hero By Banning This Twitter Account
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "A Big Chill Is Here for the Housing Market. Next Year Could Bring More Trouble," Shaina Mishkin outlines the economic dynamics, including high mortgage rates and affordability issues, that may lead to a stalled real estate market in 2023.
H World Picks Jihong He As New Finance Head
H World Group Ltd HTHT said its Chief Financial Officer Hui Chen will step down, effective immediately. Jihong He, the company's chief executive officer for international business, has been appointed as the CFO of the company. Ms. He joined the company in October 2021. Before joining the company, Ms. He...
Curaleaf Lays Off 220 Employees To Control Costs, Drive Efficiencies: Trend As Cannabis Companies Struggle?
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF laid off around 220 employees ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Business Insider reported. In a statement to the outlet, Curaleaf said the cuts were "part of an effort to control costs and drive efficiencies in the face of economic uncertainties ahead." The news should come as...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Lululemon Athletica LULU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings With Outperform Ratings
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF with an Outperform rating and a price target of $4.50. The company awaits the closing of the Columbia Care CCHWF acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of 1Q23 and should prove transformative. He expects standalone revenue...
Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon
Microsoft Corporation MSFT gapped down to start Friday’s session after the Labor Department released strong jobs numbers for November, sparking fears the Federal Reserve may not be succeeding at slowing the economy. Intraday bulls were buying the dip in some growth stocks, causing Microsoft to erase much of its...
Smartsheet, Samsara, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 27% to $12.66. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.5 to $11.3.
Veeva Impresses With Q3 Performance, Transition off Salesforce Could Yield Meaningful Savings, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Veeva Systems Inc VEEV with a Buy and raised the price target from $205 to $220. The re-rating followed Veeva's solid Q3. VEEV delivered a nice upside to billings, revenue, and EPS. R&D was the driving force, with CTMS delivering its largest bookings quarter. However,...
Farfetch Likely To See Recovery And Upside, Analysts Say Post Delayed Capital Markets Day
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
