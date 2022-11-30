Read full article on original website
Related
'We're Not In A Frenzy Anymore,' Real Estate Agent Says Amid Home Sellers Pulling Properties Off The Market
According to Redfin Corp RDFN data, a record number of houses are being delisted as sellers confront a significant reduction in interest. During the three months ending Nov. 20, 2% of houses for sale were delisted without being sold, according to Redfin. This compared to 1.6% a year ago and is another indication that the decade-long housing bubble is coming to an end.
'Big Banks Are Pencils Down In This Environment' As Grant Cardone Launches Fund To Snag Opportunistic Real Estate Investments
While most institutional investors are sitting on the sidelines unsure of how to respond to the current conditions in the real estate market, one successful investor sees major opportunities. Real estate mogul and “Undercover Billionaire” Grant Cardone just launched his latest fund, Cardone Equity Fund 22, through his real estate...
The 3 Best-Performing Mortgage REITs Over The Past 4 Weeks
This year will long be remembered as one of the worst for real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, and mortgage REITs (mREITS) declined more than most. Over the past 52 weeks, many of the mREITs were down 30% to 60%. While that scares many investors, others seek to take advantage...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Crypto Mining Activity Peaks As Miners Face Harsh Crypto Winter, Plummeting Bitcoin Price
While the crypto community was left rattled by the FTX FTT/USD debacle throughout November, crypto mining firms relentlessly pursued all available avenues to shore up revenues and maintain margins. In what is possibly one of the harshest crypto winters ever seen, these digital asset mining companies are adopting innovative solutions...
Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right
Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
Amazon Leads The Market Lower, Flashes Warning Sign The Bears Remain In Control: What's Next?
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN was trading down over 1% on Tuesday morning after sliding over 3% on Monday, breaking bearishly down from a triangle pattern that Benzinga pointed out on Friday. Better-than-expected services data raised released on Monday increased concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates for longer. The...
US Supports Delay On COVID Patent Waiver Extension Decision
Developing countries have been pushing for a patent waiver extension for COVID-19, which many developed countries argue could discourage pharma companies from responding rapidly to future global health crises. The deadline for a decision has been December 17, but there has been an unresolved stand-off on the issue at the...
U.S. Should Be More Concerned About Deflation Than Inflation, According To Some Economic Observers
Outside of the Great Depression in the early 1930s and for a very short period during the nation’s economic collapse in 2008 and 2009, the United States has not seen an extended period of the economic phenomenon known as deflation. And while the U.S. has seen unprecedented inflationary conditions...
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Here's Why Xpeng Stock Looks Set To Chart Higher After Disappointing November Deliveries
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV spiked up 8% at one point on Tuesday, showing comparative strength to the general market, which saw the S&P 500 sliding more than 1%. The Guangzhou-based EV maker reported a sharp decline in November deliveries, rolling out 5,811 vehicles. The number reflected a 63% year-over-year decline and a slight 14% increase from October.
NJ Banks To Work With Marijuana Business Without Being Penalized As Lawmakers Advance Bill
Banks that service legal cannabis businesses in New Jersey soon won't need to worry about being sanctioned under state laws. A bill seeking to provide them with protections is advancing through the state legislature, reported Marijuana Moment. On Monday, the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee approved the bill from...
Lucid Group Needs Recharge After Long Descent: What's Next For The EV Stock?
The exodus out of overvalued companies, especially those in the electric vehicle sector, continues in Tuesday’s session. Leading the charge on the downside is Lucid Group Inc LCID, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Insanity In 2021: From its year-end closing price of $10.01 in 2020,...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
FTX Collapse Jolts UK Into Adding Crypto Rules, Oversight To Latest Legislation
The U.K. government is set to announce new regulations governing the marketing and selling of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other crypto assets. This would allow regulators to have an increased authority to oversee the industry, including a crackdown on promotions for digital currencies by companies operating outside of the U.K. The...
EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket
On Monday, the market major has reached 1.0580. It must be realized, that this is not because the euro is strong but because the dollar is weak. Investors are undermining the USD, treading on statistics and upcoming decisions of the US Federal Reserve System. The labour market in the US...
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
'3-Legged Stool' Hedge Fund Upped Its Stake In 2 Dividend Stocks - The Next Compounding Machine?
Akre Capital uses an investment strategy called the “three-legged stool” approach, describing what the Middleburg, Virginia-based company looks for in an investment:. Great reinvestment opportunities and histories. When Akre, founded by CEO Charles T. “Chuck” Akre, finds a business that satisfies all three of its requirements, it is...
Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0