According to Redfin Corp RDFN data, a record number of houses are being delisted as sellers confront a significant reduction in interest. During the three months ending Nov. 20, 2% of houses for sale were delisted without being sold, according to Redfin. This compared to 1.6% a year ago and is another indication that the decade-long housing bubble is coming to an end.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO