ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'We're Not In A Frenzy Anymore,' Real Estate Agent Says Amid Home Sellers Pulling Properties Off The Market

According to Redfin Corp RDFN data, a record number of houses are being delisted as sellers confront a significant reduction in interest. During the three months ending Nov. 20, 2% of houses for sale were delisted without being sold, according to Redfin. This compared to 1.6% a year ago and is another indication that the decade-long housing bubble is coming to an end.
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

'Big Banks Are Pencils Down In This Environment' As Grant Cardone Launches Fund To Snag Opportunistic Real Estate Investments

While most institutional investors are sitting on the sidelines unsure of how to respond to the current conditions in the real estate market, one successful investor sees major opportunities. Real estate mogul and “Undercover Billionaire” Grant Cardone just launched his latest fund, Cardone Equity Fund 22, through his real estate...
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

The 3 Best-Performing Mortgage REITs Over The Past 4 Weeks

This year will long be remembered as one of the worst for real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, and mortgage REITs (mREITS) declined more than most. Over the past 52 weeks, many of the mREITs were down 30% to 60%. While that scares many investors, others seek to take advantage...
Benzinga

Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right

Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Benzinga

US Supports Delay On COVID Patent Waiver Extension Decision

Developing countries have been pushing for a patent waiver extension for COVID-19, which many developed countries argue could discourage pharma companies from responding rapidly to future global health crises. The deadline for a decision has been December 17, but there has been an unresolved stand-off on the issue at the...
Benzinga

Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Benzinga

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga

FTX Collapse Jolts UK Into Adding Crypto Rules, Oversight To Latest Legislation

The U.K. government is set to announce new regulations governing the marketing and selling of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other crypto assets. This would allow regulators to have an increased authority to oversee the industry, including a crackdown on promotions for digital currencies by companies operating outside of the U.K. The...
Benzinga

EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket

On Monday, the market major has reached 1.0580. It must be realized, that this is not because the euro is strong but because the dollar is weak. Investors are undermining the USD, treading on statistics and upcoming decisions of the US Federal Reserve System. The labour market in the US...
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy