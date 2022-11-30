ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NESN

Bruce Cassidy Emotional After Tribute In Bruins-Golden Knights

BOSTON — Things got a little misty for Bruce Cassidy in the first period between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. During a TV timeout in the first period of Monday night’s game, the TD Garden jumbotron had a tribute for Cassidy, who was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Bruins in June after taking over at the helm in Feb. 2017.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Not Starting On Time Led To Loss Vs. Golden Knights

BOSTON — There was a common theme in the Boston Bruins locker room after their 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They didn’t start on time. Boston’s 14-game win streak on TD Garden ice came to an end Monday night at the hands of their ex-head coach. The Bruins didn’t start the game on time in the least, falling behind 3-0 before they knew it. Between the undisciplined hockey, one-too-many passes and poor decision making, it felt the B’s were out of this one quickly.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Penguins’ Kris Letang Takes Ice In Full Gear Following Health Scare

Penguins and hockey fans saw a great sign of optimism for Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman suffered his second stroke last Wednesday, and Pittsburgh announced the 35-year-old would be out indefinitely. The blueliner suffered a stroke in 2014 and missed two months. Head coach Mike Sullivan revealed last Thursday Letang was in good condition and skated around for his “peace of mind.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice

BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights Face Bruins At TD Garden

Logan Thompson is a notable rookie goalie to keep an eye on this season. Thompson and the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to take on the Bruins at TD Garden for their Monday night matchup. The Golden Knights goalie has a 12-5-0 record between the pipes with a 2.54...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

There’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding Monday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. Not only are Boston and Vegas arguably the best teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively. This also marks Bruce Cassidy’s first game back at TD Garden since becoming the Golden Knights’ head coach upon his departure from the Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Received Simple Message At Halftime Of Sloppy Win

The Boston Celtics were bound to run into a team willing to muck up the game and make things difficult on them. Unfortunately for the Toronto Raptors, it didn’t matter what they did Monday. Boston came out sluggish in the first half, before turning on the jets to explode...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Turns Up Physicality In Gutsy Win Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics continued their Eastern Conference dominance Monday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 at Scotiabank Arena. The Celtics improved to 20-5 on the year, while the Raptors dropped to 12-12. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the game without Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

