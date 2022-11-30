Read full article on original website
What Patrice Bergeron, Bruce Cassidy Talked About After Bruins’ Loss
BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy made his return to TD Garden on Monday night for the first time since being relieved of his head coaching duties in June, and Patrice Bergeron made sure to catch up with him. Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights put an end to the Boston Bruins’ 14-game...
Bruce Cassidy Emotional After Tribute In Bruins-Golden Knights
BOSTON — Things got a little misty for Bruce Cassidy in the first period between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. During a TV timeout in the first period of Monday night’s game, the TD Garden jumbotron had a tribute for Cassidy, who was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Bruins in June after taking over at the helm in Feb. 2017.
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Starting On Time Led To Loss Vs. Golden Knights
BOSTON — There was a common theme in the Boston Bruins locker room after their 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They didn’t start on time. Boston’s 14-game win streak on TD Garden ice came to an end Monday night at the hands of their ex-head coach. The Bruins didn’t start the game on time in the least, falling behind 3-0 before they knew it. Between the undisciplined hockey, one-too-many passes and poor decision making, it felt the B’s were out of this one quickly.
Bruins’ Trent Frederic’s Reaction After Milestone Night Vs. Avalanche
The Boston Bruins, collectively, weren’t the only ones to deliver yet another milestone performance after they notched their 14th consecutive home ice win, over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at TD Garden. Bruins forward Trent Frederic, who entered the contest without having scored a goal since Nov. 7 during...
Penguins’ Kris Letang Takes Ice In Full Gear Following Health Scare
Penguins and hockey fans saw a great sign of optimism for Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman suffered his second stroke last Wednesday, and Pittsburgh announced the 35-year-old would be out indefinitely. The blueliner suffered a stroke in 2014 and missed two months. Head coach Mike Sullivan revealed last Thursday Letang was in good condition and skated around for his “peace of mind.”
Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice
BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
Jim Montgomery Announces Craig Smith’s Bruins Return Vs. Avalanche
Boston’s win streak at TD Garden was snapped in a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, but the Bruins will quickly move on in a rematch against the Avalanche on Wednesday. The Black and Gold beat the defending Stanley Cup champions Saturday but will play the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Home Win Streak Snapped In Shootout Loss To Golden Knights
BOSTON — The Bruins’ win streak at TD Garden has come to an end after a 4-3 shootout loss to Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights on Monday night. Boston fell to 20-3-1, while Vegas moved to 19-7-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. A game like...
Bruins Ready For ‘Great Challenge’ In Facing Golden Knights
Monday’s game probably has been circled on the calendar of Bruins fans, as well as the team, as Boston will face Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time. Cassidy was relieved of his coaching duties with the Bruins in June after taking over as head...
Relive Jake DeBrusk’s 100th Career Goal In Victory Vs. Avalanche
Jake DeBrusk’s goal Saturday night marked a big moment for the Bruins forward. Boston Bruins the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 at TD Garden to extend its undefeated home streak to 14 games this season. DeBrusk scored his 100th career goal in the third period to further the Black and Gold’s...
Logan Thompson, Golden Knights Face Bruins At TD Garden
Logan Thompson is a notable rookie goalie to keep an eye on this season. Thompson and the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to take on the Bruins at TD Garden for their Monday night matchup. The Golden Knights goalie has a 12-5-0 record between the pipes with a 2.54...
How Bruce Cassidy’s Boston Return Win Cost Him ‘A Little Money’
Bruce Cassidy paid an emotional toll in his return to Boston, and he might have paid a slight financial price, too. Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights stormed out to an early lead and held on for dear life, beating the Bruins in a shootout Monday night at TD Garden. There’s...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings
There’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding Monday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. Not only are Boston and Vegas arguably the best teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively. This also marks Bruce Cassidy’s first game back at TD Garden since becoming the Golden Knights’ head coach upon his departure from the Bruins.
Celtics Received Simple Message At Halftime Of Sloppy Win
The Boston Celtics were bound to run into a team willing to muck up the game and make things difficult on them. Unfortunately for the Toronto Raptors, it didn’t matter what they did Monday. Boston came out sluggish in the first half, before turning on the jets to explode...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Turns Up Physicality In Gutsy Win Vs. Raptors
The Boston Celtics continued their Eastern Conference dominance Monday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 at Scotiabank Arena. The Celtics improved to 20-5 on the year, while the Raptors dropped to 12-12. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the game without Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics...
