Lucid Group Needs Recharge After Long Descent: What's Next For The EV Stock?
The exodus out of overvalued companies, especially those in the electric vehicle sector, continues in Tuesday’s session. Leading the charge on the downside is Lucid Group Inc LCID, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Insanity In 2021: From its year-end closing price of $10.01 in 2020,...
Funko's Management Changes Increase This Analyst's Confidence About Solving Distribution Issues
D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser has reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Funko Inc FNKO with a price target of $20.00. The toy collectibles maker announced yesterday that its founder and former CEO Brian Mariotti is stepping in as the new CEO, with Andrew Perlmutter moving down to his previous President role.
GitLab Impresses Analysts With Solid Q3 Performance, DevSecOps Growth Opportunity
KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits maintained GitLab Inc GTLB with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $63 to $60. The re-rating followed a solid 7% 3Q23 revenue and a 5% subscription beat. GitLab guided 4Q23 revenues in line. GitLab indicated some macro impact on DBNRR (still >130%) with a...
Analyst Turns Bullish On Aerovate As Competitor Data Reinforce Lead Program Thesis
BTIG upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics Inc AVTE from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27. The analyst writes that to Aerovate's benefit, Gossamer Bio Inc's GOSS TORREY Phase 2 results validated dry powder inhaled (DPI)-administered TKIs in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as a safe and technically viable approach. But...
SAIC's Portfolio Makes It Ideal For Crucial Long-Term Defense Trends, Analyst Says
Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Sullivan noted that SAIC's 3Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the $1.73 consensus. . Top-line sales of $1.91 billion beat Street expectations at $1.86 billion. Growth was driven primarily by the ramp up on new and existing contracts.
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results
GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Where Array Technologies Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Array Technologies ARRY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Jim Cramer Says Crypto Is A 'Gigantic Con': Why He Sold Bitcoin, Ethereum Near The Top
Jim Cramer cashed out of his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con. What To Know: Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
Robinhood Pivots From Day Trading With New Offering As Millennials, Gen Z Age Out
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, the trading app that helped revolutionize and democratize finance, introduced a new product Tuesday. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: Robinhood traders can now join the queue for Robinhood Retirement, which will allow customers to register an individual retirement account (IRA) and pick between a regular or Roth IRA to start saving for retirement.
How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?
SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Passive Investing: Is It Better Than An Active Strategy For Achieving Financial Freedom?
A passive investment strategy is often considered a good approach for those looking for consistent long-term results with minimum hustle. In short, passive investing follows the concept of “buy and hold,” looking to mirror the market’s average returns in order to build wealth over time. While a...
Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
DEX Token GMX Jumps 26% In A Month As FTX Collapse Triggers Interest In Decentralized Exchanges
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD and other high-profile crypto firms amid a prolonged crypto winter has piqued users' interest in decentralized exchanges now that there is a gap in the perpetual market. One of the top performers over the past month has been the native token of the...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Amazon Leads The Market Lower, Flashes Warning Sign The Bears Remain In Control: What's Next?
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN was trading down over 1% on Tuesday morning after sliding over 3% on Monday, breaking bearishly down from a triangle pattern that Benzinga pointed out on Friday. Better-than-expected services data raised released on Monday increased concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates for longer. The...
'3-Legged Stool' Hedge Fund Upped Its Stake In 2 Dividend Stocks - The Next Compounding Machine?
Akre Capital uses an investment strategy called the “three-legged stool” approach, describing what the Middleburg, Virginia-based company looks for in an investment:. Great reinvestment opportunities and histories. When Akre, founded by CEO Charles T. “Chuck” Akre, finds a business that satisfies all three of its requirements, it is...
Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 6.59% to $114.36. EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported the European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites,...
