foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police investigating overnight shooting in the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Charles Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 29-year-old suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 man shot in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ellicott City car crash left 1 dead and 6 injured, police say

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a car crash in Ellicott City left one dead and six injured on Friday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. between Route 29 and Route 40. Through their preliminary investigation, police...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man hospitalized, found shot in parking lot of in Silver Spring apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

