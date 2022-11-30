ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after West Covina crash; driver arrested

Two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a possibly speeding vehicle smashed into a pair of parked cars in West Covina Saturday morning, and the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. The crash just before 7:30 a.m. initially left three people trapped and one dead at the scene near […]
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County

FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
NORWALK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Violent 3-car crash in West Covina

Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
WEST COVINA, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Lawsuit Filed Against City of Long Beach and Two Local Businesses for Wrongful Death of 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist

LOS ANGELES, CA—Attorneys Bradley Wallace and Jessica Grau of The Wallace Firm, a plaintiff trial law firm, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Long Beach, Shelby’s Car Stereo and Alarms and Caruso Ford Lincoln dealership on behalf of the parents of Alejandro Vasquez, who died in a preventable motorcycle versus automobile collision in October 2021.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

High-speed, armed pursuit suspect taken into custody

Authorities were in pursuit of an armed suspect Thursday night who was driving at high rates of speed, before he bailed the vehicle, attempted to carjack several cars and was ultimately arrested in Ontario. The pursuit was initiated by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in the downtown area a little after 9:30 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses

Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

