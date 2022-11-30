Read full article on original website
Long Beach man arrested in fatal DUI, hit-and-run
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody today. The post Long Beach man arrested in fatal DUI, hit-and-run appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after West Covina crash; driver arrested
Two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a possibly speeding vehicle smashed into a pair of parked cars in West Covina Saturday morning, and the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. The crash just before 7:30 a.m. initially left three people trapped and one dead at the scene near […]
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In La Habra (La Habra, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in La Habra. Authorities confirmed that four people were injured due to the crash.
Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
18-year-old man shot, wounded by Anaheim Police officer at large house party
An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by an officer with the Anaheim Police Department while authorities were investigating a previous shooting at a house party. Officers responded to the 900 block of South Sherill Street at about 10:25 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired, according to a news release from APD. As […]
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
The Fountain Valley Police recovered stolen items from a thief and are trying to find the victims
In the early morning hours of 11/26/22, Fountain Valley police officers arrested a subject who was committing thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Bushard and Slater. Officers located additional property in the suspect’s possession and believe it may be stolen, however, we have been unable to identify the owners of the property.
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot
Thomas McCreary, 46, was convicted of murder by a jury on Aug. 3. The post Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Violent 3-car crash in West Covina
Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Long Beach and Two Local Businesses for Wrongful Death of 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist
LOS ANGELES, CA—Attorneys Bradley Wallace and Jessica Grau of The Wallace Firm, a plaintiff trial law firm, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Long Beach, Shelby’s Car Stereo and Alarms and Caruso Ford Lincoln dealership on behalf of the parents of Alejandro Vasquez, who died in a preventable motorcycle versus automobile collision in October 2021.
High-speed, armed pursuit suspect taken into custody
Authorities were in pursuit of an armed suspect Thursday night who was driving at high rates of speed, before he bailed the vehicle, attempted to carjack several cars and was ultimately arrested in Ontario. The pursuit was initiated by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in the downtown area a little after 9:30 p.m. […]
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses
Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
