Cooper County, MO

Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Interstate 70 crash that led to a median fire that slowed traffic through Cooper County on Wednesday was fatal.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green said the patrol was investigating a fatal crash and that the crash led to a fire that caused traffic issues on I-70 near Blackwater. The crash involved one vehicle with multiple people inside, according to the highway patrol.

Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

The fire in the median caused eastbound I-70 and a lane of westbound I-70 to close temporarily.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Glenda Dean
3d ago

prayers for all the law inforcement involved and the friends and family of the ones who passed in the wreck.

