Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Interstate 70 crash that led to a median fire that slowed traffic through Cooper County on Wednesday was fatal.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green said the patrol was investigating a fatal crash and that the crash led to a fire that caused traffic issues on I-70 near Blackwater. The crash involved one vehicle with multiple people inside, according to the highway patrol.

Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

The fire in the median caused eastbound I-70 and a lane of westbound I-70 to close temporarily.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

