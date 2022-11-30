ST. LOUIS – A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a Powerball ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1060 Schnucks Woodmill Plaza in Town and Country. The ticket was for the November 7 drawing, according to the Missouri Lottery. The numbers chosen that night were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with 10 being the Powerball number.

