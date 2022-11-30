Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
Sumter Holiday Market supports shopping local this season
SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of people decided to support local this holiday season at the 6th annual Sumter Holiday Market. Food and craft vendors like Rodney South gathered at the University of South Carolina Sumter on Friday for the event. "Oh it’s great!" South exclaimed. "If you look around,...
Sumter librarian recognized as regional School Librarian of the Year
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter librarian just earned the title of PeeDee School Librarian of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians. Lessie Bernshouse is in her first year as a librarian at Wilder Elementary School. "That was a big deal when they came in. I’m...
Batesburg-Leesville council gets design, engineering renderings for revitalization project
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Wilson Depot Park, College Park, and the downtown districts in Batesburg-Leesville will be getting massive upgrades, along with a brand new parking area on the corner of Pine Street and Highway 23. This will happen through the town over the course of the next ten or...
Sandy Run developers propose new development after previous plan failed
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Council is considering a new request to rezone property in the Sandy Run community. It's the same property where a development failed earlier this year after residents complained about what was supposed to go there. In September, the council voted no to...
Learning through lights: Lex-Rich Five students create holiday display at Saluda Shoals
CHAPIN, S.C. — A whole bunch of student brain power is what's lighting up a brand new display at Saluda Shoals Park this holiday season. The partnership between the school district and the park began after the Saluda Shoals facilities and operations superintendent learned these students could help with projects.
River Bluff High School is 1 in 4 locations in the nation to host an Anne Frank exhibit
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Students in Lexington District One are now one in four groups in the United States, to have an exhibit on Anne Frank. River Bluff High School is hosting the exhibit in its art gallery. Anne Frank was a young Jewish girl who kept a diary in...
Whitmire officials still working on grocery solution
WHITMIRE, S.C. — A 16-mile drive to the grocery store - that's what some Whitmire residents are forced to travel to get groceries. Town leaders say they're still working to fix that. For many, taking a trip to the grocery store is a luxury we don't think about. For...
Union United Methodist Church hosts 29th year of the "Living Christmas Story"
IRMO, S.C. — The living Christmas story at Union United Methodist Church is all anyone looks forward to in Irmo when December rolls around. One church member brought the idea from their former church in Florida. "In less than a year, in fact about half a year, we didn't...
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia. On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street. Resident Tommy Adams said the plot...
Irmo town council discussing influx of storage unit businesses
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council members are discussing a hot button topic in town tonight: Storage units. This is because over the past year, Irmo has seen an influx of several storage unit businesses making their way to town. According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly...
Local nonprofit organizations count on your generosity on Giving Tuesday and beyond
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A day of generosity across the world, Giving Tuesday is a day to donate to nonprofits, including right here in the Midlands. Local nonprofit organizations are hoping people will find it in their hearts to donate. One of those is Galatians 6:2, a nonprofit in...
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
'A story in every curl, coil and kink': Black women unite over shared hair in community conversation at Morris College
SUMTER, S.C. — Morris College is celebrating the culture and identities of Black women through a community conversation about hair. The historically Black college, or HBCU, is hosting Michaela Angela Davis, the creator and co-executive producer of The Hair Tales. "There's a story in every curl, coil and kink,"...
Allen University seeks first football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a trombone player on the Allen University marching band, Ja'Mari Pratt often finds his home on the football field. Now, in his senior year, he's hoping to see the AU football team find a home of their own. Allen University is looking to build its...
Local artist transforms wood into kitchen utensils for Holiday Market
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Arts Center has kicked off its annual Holiday Market, featuring over 20 artists from across the Midlands who are showcasing their crafts. One of those artists is E.J. Ham, who transforms wood into kitchen items. "A hobby it started off as, then from...
New task force aims to crack down on carjackings in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is cracking down on carjacking with the launch of a new task force. According to Chief Charles Austin, there have been five car jackings within the City of Orangeburg within the past few months. “The car jackings have been random....
Lack of staff leading to slower trash pickup in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Delays are affecting trash pick-up in the City of Camden. And the city says that's partly because they don't have the staff to deal with all the waste. "I've never seen this in the 33 years I mean the workload is about the same but we're getting more houses in the city limits, but the workers are few," says Shelly Salmond, Supervisor of Sanitation for the City of Camden.
Lake Marion High School art students transform downtown Elloree into winter wonderland
ELLOREE, S.C. — Lake Marion High School students are making downtown Elloree their canvas by transforming it into a winter wonderland. It's part of the town's efforts to kick off the holiday spirit ahead of its annual Christmas parade this weekend. “Art plays a big role in how we...
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0