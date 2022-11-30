ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!. Scott climbed back aboard the boat, got down on bended knee, and finished what he'd started though soaking wet. New 'Truck Tax' begins in January. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Starting January 1, companies will have to...
NAUGATUCK, CT
milfordmirror.com

CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat

BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company

Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
NEW HAVEN, CT

