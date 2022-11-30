Read full article on original website
Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police.
Hartford man’s call to friend amid gunfire leads to arrest in his killing, warrant shows
HARTFORD — An hour before he was killed, Jose Arriaga called a friend and said someone was shooting at him, according to an arrest warrant. Arriaga, 28, also said who had been shooting at him — and he has the nickname “Juicy,” the warrant said. His...
Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say
HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar Store in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store on New Britain Ave Friday night. West Hartford police said they responded to the report of an armed robbery just after 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police learned at least two suspects stole an undisclosed […]
Justice for Camilla | Naugatuck police ask community to wear pink Saturday to honor Camilla's memory
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — UPDATE: Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, was apprehended on Friday. The Naugatuck Police Department is calling on the community to wear pink on Saturday in a show of support for slain baby Camilla. In a press conference Thursday, Chief of Police...
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Arrest Made In Death Of Middletown Man Run Over Multiple Times After Parking Lot Fight
Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of running over and killing another man in Central Jersey. Marvin Tyler, 32, of Sayreville, has been charged in connection with the death of Jason Freeman, 36, which occurred earlier this week in Old Bridge, authorities said on Friday, Dec. 2. Freeman was killed...
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000.
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police.
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
