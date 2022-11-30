ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina

By Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQOeI_0jSfwcJB00

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body .

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman dead inside the residence.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the department received the results of the autopsy Tuesday night which revealed the woman was shot. “This has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body,” he said.

Investigators have since been working with multiple agencies to search for the woman’s 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Jasper, and the young girl’s father, Antar Antonio Jeter.

“Based on information developed by OCSO investigators, law enforcement on Sunday received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, NC area where a male was seen with a child who matched the description of Aspen,” the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was gone by the time law enforcement arrived.

Citizens in the area reached out to authorities after spotting a small child with a man in a vehicle. But the vehicle left the area.

Sheriff Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with Jeter who they believe was the man spotted in North Carolina.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Jeter may be driving a blue 2015 Mazda 6 that was taken from the woman’s home. He is described as a 46-year-old Black man, 5’7” and about 190 pounds.

If you see the child, you should not approach. Anyone with information is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Couple Is Arrested For Not Helping a Pregnant Woman Beaten To Death in Greenville County

A couple was arrested by police authorities for not helping a pregnant woman who was beaten to death by her boyfriend in Greenville County. Clarissa Winchester, 22 years old, was beaten to death by her boyfriend 21-year-old boyfriend Tyler Wilkins on Nov.9, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call, deputies discovered the bodies of Winchester and her fetus at a residence on Saw Mill Road in Marietta, South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
texasbreaking.com

Two Persons Found Dead in Car: Toddler, Newborn Unharmed at the Backseat

Two people were found dead in the front seat of a car outside Barnhill Contracting Co. in North Carolina. Employees discovered the bodies while on their way to work, and a newborn and a toddler are both safe in the backseat and suspected to have left in the cold for several hours.
WSPA 7News

Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy