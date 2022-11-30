Read full article on original website
Is BTSE a sleeping giant in the crypto exchange space? w/ CEO Henry Liu – SlateCast #39
In this episode of the SlateCast, Akiba speaks with Henry Liu, the CEO of BTSE, to discuss liquidity, crypto markets, and the catalysts to look out for during the bear market. The interview was recorded before the collapse of FTX at the start of November. BTSE exchange ecosystem. BTSE is...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls 1.4% after US payroll data, FTX Japan works to offer liquidity
The biggest news in the crypto-verse for Dec. 2 includes Bitcoin’s negative 1.4% reaction to the U.S. payroll data, FTX Japan’s efforts to bring liquidity back, and Binance’s $3 million freezing as a precaution after the Ankr protocol got exploited. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The U.S. Bureau of...
Italy to impose 26% crypto gains tax from 2023
Italy is planning to tighten regulation around cryptocurrencies by taxing capital gains beginning in 2023. According to the European country’s proposed budget for next year, all digital currency profits above €2,000 will be subject to a 26% tax levy. The provisions also declared that Italian investors who declare...
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam snubs Ethereum, claims only Bitcoin is a commodity
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam said the only cryptocurrency that should be classified as a commodity is Bitcoin. Behnam made the comment during a private crypto event at Princeton University. Under the context of the FTX collapse, Behnam took the opportunity to argue for appropriate legislation to...
FTX Japan to unfreeze withdrawals of client funds
Japanese users of failed crypto exchange FTX might soon be able to withdraw their funds as the Japanese subsidiary said it is working to make funds available to their customers. FTX as a whole suspended its withdrawal services on Nov. 8. The new FTX trading management team has approved the...
Bitcoin records the largest miner outflow to wallets in 2 years
Miners are still facing the worst of the crypto market’s turmoil, with profits down by 80% from top levels. In the wake of mounting capitulation pressure, the Poolin multi-asset mining platform recorded the single largest miner outflow from wallets in 2-years, involving 10,000 Bitcoins. Poolin, a popular mining pool,...
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says SBF should be jailed
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz called the FTX debacle “a crisis of confidence” during an exclusive CNBC interview where he claimed the incident had created a deficit of trust across financial markets. Novogratz described the personality of SBF as delusion and one prone to grandiosity while calling out...
CBDCs: India’s digital rupee falls flat as low volumes blight trial run
Several Indian news outlets have reported on the lack of interest in the digital rupee. The Hindu Business said it offers no discernible difference with “internet-based banking that users were already satisfied with.”. Early reports reveal low trade volumes, forcing banks to retain administrative burdens for cash. Central Bank...
Research: Coinbase Premium Index goes green for the first time since FTX collapse
According to the on-chain data and analytics provider, CryptoQuant, the Coinbase Premium Index has turned green for the first time since the fallout of the FTX collapse. As an indicator that shows a sign of “whale accumulation,” Coinbase Premium is the price difference between Coinbase’s BTC/USD pair and Binance’s BTC/USDT pair.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 30: Bitcoin breaks $17K resistance as markets expect slower rate hikes
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $8.12 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $861.02 billion — up 0.94% from $852.9 billion over the reporting period. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.43% and 1.47% to $329.02 billion and $157.28 billion, respectively.
Shady meme coins blamed for spike in dead crypto projects in 2021
CoinGecko compiled dead token data on its platform since 2014, showing that 2021 was the biggest year for deactivated coins, coming in with 3,322 projects folding. Unusually, deep within crypto winter, the number of dead tokens for the current year is significantly fewer than the prior year, at 951. 947...
Over 8% Bitcoin supply was bought between $15.5K and $17K
The UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD), a metric for indicating the percentage of BTC supply across a specified market price, indicated 8% of the Bitcoin supply was bought between $15,500 and $17,000, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. An interpretation is determined by averaging the cost of acquiring Bitcoin holdings,...
Bitcoin drops 1.4% on better-than-expected US payroll data
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 263,000 jobs were added in November. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded a 1.4% swing to the downside, finding support at $16,780. Jobs growth puts more pressure on the Fed. U.S. nonfarm payroll was forecast to rise by...
Solana crashes 55% in November but NFT trades still booming
Solana has been on a downtrend since the collapse of FTX, as investors have been selling their SOL holdings due to its connection with the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto empire. According to CryptoSlate data, SOL was one of the worst-performing digital assets in the last 30 days. The digital asset is down over 55% and trading at $13.85 as of press time.
Coinbase Wallet says Apple requested 30% of all NFT transfer gas fees
Coinbase Wallet on Dec. 1 revealed that Apple blocked its last application update and requested 30% of all NFT transfer gas fees. According to the crypto wallet service provider, this was why its users couldn’t send NFTs via their iPhones anymore. Coinbase wallet wrote that Apple’s request was “clearly...
Mythbusting Solana – downtime, competition and technology with Matt Sorg of Solana Foundation – SlateCast #38
Solana Foundation‘s Product and Technology Leader, Matt Sorg, talked to CryptoSlate’s Akiba about Solana and its future in the crypto sphere. Akiba started by asking what attracted Sorg to Solana. As a response, Sorg said that he believed Solana to be a lot more different than other protocols in terms of technology, scalability, and future potential. He said:
Research: Bitcoin halving pattern suggests price will cross above higher, realized value
The Bitcoin halving refers to an event where miners’ block rewards are cut in half. This occurs roughly every four years, depending on when a total of 210,000 blocks have been mined from the previous halving go-live date. As a result, the number of new tokens entering circulation slows...
US lawmakers question private firms’ role in development of a CBDC
U.S. lawmakers, including Tom Emmer and Patrick McHenry, wrote a joint letter to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston regarding allegations that private firms involved in the design of the “hypothetical U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)” were gaining an unfair advantage. The Dec. 1 letter claimed some...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: November closes as one of the worst months for ETH or BTC, SBF claims the FTX collapse was a mistake
The biggest news in the crypto-verse for Dec. 1 includes November finishing as the second-worst month for Bitcoin and fourth-worst for Ethereum, SBF shifting blame to Alameda Research for the FTX collapse, and 15 million Bitcoin retreating to self-custody wallets, leaving only 22% of total supply liquid. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
November was the second worst month for Bitcoin, fourth worst for Ethereum
November 2022 was one of the worst months for the two most popular cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). November was Bitcoin’s second worse month in 2022. According to CryptoSlate data, Bitcoin lost roughly 18% of its value in the past 30 days — making November the second-worst month for the year and its biggest monthly loss in the last five months.
