Solana has been on a downtrend since the collapse of FTX, as investors have been selling their SOL holdings due to its connection with the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto empire. According to CryptoSlate data, SOL was one of the worst-performing digital assets in the last 30 days. The digital asset is down over 55% and trading at $13.85 as of press time.

2 DAYS AGO