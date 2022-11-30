Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Two men arrested, charged with trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men accused of trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards in San Antonio are facing charges. David Melendez and Ramon Garcia were apprehended Thursday after a week-long investigation focused on reports of credit card abuse and fraudulent identification while purchasing guns. San...
foxsanantonio.com
Victim uncooperative after being found shot ouside apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a man is recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Police were called at around 3:30 a.m. at the 3100 block of Roosevelt Ave. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old victim with a gunshot...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
KTSA
San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was seen breaking into several vehicles at a Northwest side business has been arrested. KSAT-12 reports that at around 3 P.M. Wednesday, Felipe Salazar and an unnamed minor were spotted burglarizing vehicles in a parking lot on West IH-10 . Officers...
KSAT 12
2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases of firearms around San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to the Bexar County Jail after being caught trying to purchase firearms with stolen credit cards around town, according to San Antonio police. David Melendez, 32, and Ramon Garcia, 28, were arrested Thursday without incident. For the last week, SAPD’s Financial Crimes...
KSAT 12
$5K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of aggravated robbery. According to a Crime Stoppers report, the suspect was seen stealing materials from a construction site at 5851 Hematite Rim, not far from Loop 410 and New Sulpher Springs Road, on Nov. 30.
San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children found safe after reported missing, 1 suspect still at large
One suspect was taken into custody after the children were found, but investigators are still on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to their abduction.
fox4news.com
6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after she was shot multiple times at house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times at a Northeast house party. Police were dispatched to the 8700 block of Trace Creek at around 11:50 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Deputies say that they were in the area when they...
San Antonio officer indicted for allegedly shooting unarmed teen eating hamburger in his car
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A grand jury returned a multi-count indictment against a former San Antonio Police Department officer who allegedly shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger in his car in October. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced James Brennand has been charged with...
KSAT 12
Have you seen them? San Antonio police search for suspects accused of robbing 70-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a 70-year-old woman at a Northwest Side H-E-B. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the H-E-B in the 7900 block of Guilbeau Road. A woman and a man approached the 70-year-old woman...
Police need your help finding suspect who robbed elderly woman, stole her car
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who robbed an elderly woman and stole her car on Friday, November 25. It happened at La Puntada at 117 Goliad Rd just before 9 a.m. Police say the suspect stole the victim’s car and threatened...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. New Braunfels police said the teen driver, identified as Brennon Smith, was traveling on West San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Four injured after shooting in car wash parking lot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four people are in the hospital after a shooting at a car wash parking lot on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said a group of three men and a woman met up at a car wash on Frio City Road, near Highway 90, on Thursday evening.
KTSA
Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
Texas Teen Arrested After Driving Through Plaza, Crashing Into Building
According to police, the suspect ran off after the incident.
KSAT 12
‘It was no accident’: Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving believes suspect’s actions were intentional
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say 24-year-old Paris Shaw fatally shot Baker on Nov. 24. Chris Arnett, Baker’s brother, rushed to the hospital where his sister was admitted after finding out she was shot.
Argument after basketball game leads to two men being shot, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument after a basketball game led to two men being shot Friday night, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Hart Avenue for a shooting. Police said a group of people were at the...
Comments / 18