Wausau, WI

Wausau West boys hockey slips past Wisconsin Rapids in overtime

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago

WAUSAU – Cooper DePuydt scored 24 seconds into overtime to lift the Wausau West boys hockey team to a 5-4 win over Wisconsin Rapids in the Wisconsin Valley Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Carsen Gause scored twice in the first period for Wisconsin Rapids before West ripped off three-straight goals to take the lead.

Mason DeBroux, Thomas Gerum and Broday Brimacombe scored for the Warriors before Rapids again regained control at 4-3 heading into the third period.

DeBroux evened the score for West 1:55 into the third period and the score held until the game-winner in overtime.

Colin Mertes had 24 saves in goal for West, which is now 1-2 overall.

West hosts Waukesha in a nonconference matchup Friday night.

Warriors 5, Raiders 4 (OT)

Wisconsin Rapids 2 2 0 0 – 4

Wausau West 1 2 1 1 – 5

First period:

1. WR, Carsen Gause, sh., 4:01; 2. WR, Gause, sh., 8:04; 3. WW, Mason DeBroux (Ayden Abuzzauab, pp., 9:35.

Second period: 4. WW, Thomas Gerum (Caden Bohlin), pp., 0:55; 5. WW, Brody Brimacombe (Chase Crass), 2:06; 6. WR, Josh Dekarske (Trevor Vilbaum, Gause), 5:03; 7. WR, Gause (Dekarske), 15:00.

Third period: 8. WW, DeBroux (Gerum), 1:55.

Overtime: 9. WW, Cooper DePuydt (Brimacombe), 0:24.

Saves: WR, Mila Spurlin 39; WW, Colin Mertes 24.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 0-3, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 1-2, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Wausau, WI
