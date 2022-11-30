Read full article on original website
BBC
UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine
A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
BBC
Brexit: Progress on trade deals slower than promised
The government is set to miss its target for securing post-Brexit trade agreements, as figures show a 15% fall in the number of UK exporters. At the 2019 election the Conservatives promised to get agreements covering 80% of UK trade by the end of this year. The most recent figures...
BBC
Fibrus: Belfast broadband firm wins major GB contract
The Belfast-based broadband company Fibrus has won its first major contract in Great Britain. The £108m scheme will upgrade broadband for more than 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Cumbria in north-west England. It is part of the UK government's Project Gigabit, which aims to improve broadband across the...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022
Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
BBC
Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US
A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army base built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army base, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
Matt Hancock in demand as guest speaker for local Tory events, say MPs
Hancock’s potential to raise funds for party coffers creates dilemma after whip was withdrawn due to I’m a Celebrity appearance
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky calls West's Russian oil cap 'weak'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised a price cap set by his Western allies on Russian oil exports, calling it "weak". The cap, approved on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. Russia says it will not...
BBC
Sacked Tory minister Conor Burns cleared of misconduct
Former government minister Conor Burns has been cleared of misconduct and will be readmitted to the Tory Party. Mr Burns was sacked as trade minister in October amid allegations that he touched a man's thigh in a hotel bar during the Tory Party conference. The MP for Bournemouth West consistently...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Stormont: Who is minding the shop without any ministers?
Northern Ireland's ministers left office at the end of October and since then Stormont's nine government departments have been left in the hands of senior civil servants. But, who are the officials running Northern Ireland?. With no ministers in place, the powers of civil servants are severely limited. They can...
US News and World Report
Explainer-India G20 Presidency 2023: What Does It Mean and What Can We Expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asian...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky aide reveals up to 13,000 war dead
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion, a senior official has said. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said between 10,000 and 13,000 troops had died. Neither Ukraine nor Russia tend to release figures for casualties, and Mr Podolyak's comments...
Men's Health
Talking Heads: Alastair Campbell Meets Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones has less than a year to go before his eight-year contract as head coach of England’s rugby team comes to an end. Though if you believe the current frenzy, the relationship may finish sooner than that. If he is to stay the distance, it will certainly be...
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings and SOSV participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand for affordable second-hand smartphones, even as it scales its operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
BBC
Holyrood’s budget watchdog growls
An underspend of £2bn is the least of the problems raised with Scottish government accounts for last year. The auditor general has drawn attention to some big bills for things going wrong - not least £60m to settle a claim of wrongful prosecution. He's particularly keen to see...
