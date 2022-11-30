Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
MedicalXpress
Why eye contact is rare among people with autism
A hallmark of autism spectrum disorder, ASD, is the reluctance to make eye contact with others in natural conditions. Although eye contact is a critically important part of everyday interactions, scientists have been limited in studying the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye-contact in ASD because of the inability to image the brains of two people simultaneously.
‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored
A mother who battled thyroid cancer aged 27 has revealed the symptoms she ignored weeks before her diagnosis, from dry skin to brittle hair.Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of the signs for weeks and was only diagnosed after her husband, Matthew Mcknight, 36, “forced” her to see a doctor.She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the autumn of 2014, despite having no family history and being “young, fit and healthy”.Christina - who now has a five-year-old son - thought her symptoms were caused by stress after she landed a promotion at her job at a commercial bank.However, her...
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
A pediatrician suspected my son had leukemia. Turns out he was just drinking way too much cow's milk.
The author says her youngest was drinking so much milk that he had severe anemia and a heart murmur and needed iron transfusions.
A small girl suffers from a disease so rare that she is the only person in the world to have it
A young child (generic picture)Photo byPhoto by Daiga Ellaby on UnsplashonUnsplash. There is only one person in the world who is recorded to be suffering from a specific mutation that causes Mandibuloacral Dysplasia.
Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.
From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
