ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for the Wrong Babe

By Ben Silver
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QidmK_0jSfvrGd00

On Nov. 30, 1932, the Chicago Cubs traded for Babe Herman from the Cincinnati Reds.

Do you ever go to the corner store and find that you've bought the wrong brand? You get home and unload your shopping bag only to find you've bought Great Value ketchup instead of Heinz. Do you remember your parents telling you that Santa got you a new games console for Christmas only to find a 1000-in-1 knock-off system under the tree?

That's how Chicago Cubs fans felt on this day in 1932 when the organization made a trade for "The Babe", not Babe Ruth of course, but Babe Herman.

Herman was a fantastic player in his own right, a right fielder like Ruth, who could defend his position better than the aging superstar.

In fact, during the two seasons he was on the Cubs, Herman out-hit Ruth too, batting .296 to his .295. Of course, Ruth walloped Herman in every other category from home runs, to OBP, SLG and WAR.

Herman was clearly the inferior player, but his accolades should not be forgotten in lieu of Ruth's. For his time in Chicago, he slashed .296/.353/.495 with an OPS+ of 133. That's the exact same OPS+ Kris Bryant posted with the Cubs.

Unfortunately, Herman never got a chance to compete on baseball's highest stage, the Fall Classic. His time in Chicago was book-ended by their 1932 and 1935 NL pennant-winning seasons.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Yardbarker

Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment

The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender

Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market and might have a very attractive option in one particular team. Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, has subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies

The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
NEW YORK STATE
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
816
Followers
354
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy