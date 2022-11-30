On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for the Wrong Babe

On Nov. 30, 1932, the Chicago Cubs traded for Babe Herman from the Cincinnati Reds.

Do you ever go to the corner store and find that you've bought the wrong brand? You get home and unload your shopping bag only to find you've bought Great Value ketchup instead of Heinz. Do you remember your parents telling you that Santa got you a new games console for Christmas only to find a 1000-in-1 knock-off system under the tree?

That's how Chicago Cubs fans felt on this day in 1932 when the organization made a trade for "The Babe", not Babe Ruth of course, but Babe Herman.

Herman was a fantastic player in his own right, a right fielder like Ruth, who could defend his position better than the aging superstar.

In fact, during the two seasons he was on the Cubs, Herman out-hit Ruth too, batting .296 to his .295. Of course, Ruth walloped Herman in every other category from home runs, to OBP, SLG and WAR.

Herman was clearly the inferior player, but his accolades should not be forgotten in lieu of Ruth's. For his time in Chicago, he slashed .296/.353/.495 with an OPS+ of 133. That's the exact same OPS+ Kris Bryant posted with the Cubs.

Unfortunately, Herman never got a chance to compete on baseball's highest stage, the Fall Classic. His time in Chicago was book-ended by their 1932 and 1935 NL pennant-winning seasons.

