Ashland, MO

krcgtv.com

Doctor says flu shots an important part of holiday planning

COLUMBIA — The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but they can also be stressful. MU Health Care’s Dr. Margaret Day, a family medicine physician, has one recommendation that can help take some stress out of a busy month: get a flu immunization. “It’s definitely not too...
krcgtv.com

One killed in multiple vehicle crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY — A Camdenton man was killed in a multiple vehicle crash in Camden County Friday night. According to the MSHP's online crash reports, the crash happened on Northbound MO 5 on the Niangua Bridge around 7:26 p.m. The crash occurred when Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, swerved...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man wanted for Memphis murder surrendered to law enforcement in Columbia

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Memphis, Tennessee, was taken into custody in Columbia, Missouri. The Memphis Police Department wanted Kevin Wayne Fennell, 34, of Memphis, for a fatal shooting in their city on November 15, 2022. Fugitive detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office worked with...
MEMPHIS, TN
krcgtv.com

Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County

Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks captures Class 2 state championship

The Blair Oaks Falcons are state champions once again. The team defeated Lamar 32-27 in the Class 2 title game Friday at Faurot Field. This was the third time in five years that the Falcons have played in the championship game. This was the final time that Falcons quarterback Dylan...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

