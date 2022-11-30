Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO