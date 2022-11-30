Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
Related
krcgtv.com
'Everyone experiences crisis differently': Burrell Crisis Center offers new recovery care
COLUMBIA — An increased amount of people across the world have experienced mental health issues since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and have been forced to navigate crises in a new way. The Burrell Behavioral Crisis Center in Columbia now emphasizes that no one is exempt from a crisis by offering unique health opportunities for their visitors.
krcgtv.com
Doctor says flu shots an important part of holiday planning
COLUMBIA — The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but they can also be stressful. MU Health Care’s Dr. Margaret Day, a family medicine physician, has one recommendation that can help take some stress out of a busy month: get a flu immunization. “It’s definitely not too...
krcgtv.com
Linn Creek mother charged for not seeking care after child burns hand on wood stove
Camden County prosecutors charged a Linn Creek woman for not taking her child to get medical care after being burned. On Wednesday, a man called the Camden County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release. He told deputies that he heard from family members that his child had badly burned...
krcgtv.com
One killed in multiple vehicle crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY — A Camdenton man was killed in a multiple vehicle crash in Camden County Friday night. According to the MSHP's online crash reports, the crash happened on Northbound MO 5 on the Niangua Bridge around 7:26 p.m. The crash occurred when Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, swerved...
krcgtv.com
Woman gives false identity, placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance
MONITEAU COUNTY — A Macon woman was placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped by Moniteau County deputies November 30. According to a release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies made a vehicle stop on Highway 50 near California, MO for an equipment violation.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City celebrates the 17th annual Mayor Christmas Tree Lighting
Jefferson City — The 25-day countdown to Christmas started on Dec. 1st and Jefferson City’s mayor kicked off the celebration with the annual Jaycee Christmas tree lighting. The 17th Annual Mayor's Christmas tree lighting took place at Rotary Centennial Park. Governor Mike Parson was in attendance and thanked...
krcgtv.com
Man wanted for Memphis murder surrendered to law enforcement in Columbia
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Memphis, Tennessee, was taken into custody in Columbia, Missouri. The Memphis Police Department wanted Kevin Wayne Fennell, 34, of Memphis, for a fatal shooting in their city on November 15, 2022. Fugitive detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office worked with...
krcgtv.com
Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County
Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
krcgtv.com
Man wanted for shooting taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have apprehended a man wanted for a shooting and assault that happened on Saturday. On Thursday at 10:15 am, Sheriff's Office detectives found Dustin Higgins in the parking lot of the Menards on Vandiver Drive in Columbia. Deputies tried to pull Higgins over,...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks captures Class 2 state championship
The Blair Oaks Falcons are state champions once again. The team defeated Lamar 32-27 in the Class 2 title game Friday at Faurot Field. This was the third time in five years that the Falcons have played in the championship game. This was the final time that Falcons quarterback Dylan...
krcgtv.com
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, December 1
New Bloomfield — Busy night of tournament basketball here in Mid-Missouri!. Osage, Fulton, Mexico, and Versailles all winners Thursday evening. Check out the scores and highlights in the video above!
krcgtv.com
Clash of the Titans: Blair Oaks, Lamar collide for Class 2 crown
Wardsville — It sounds like this highly successful high school football coach is a fan of a highly successful high school basketball movie. The coach is Blair Oaks’ Ted LePage, who plays the role of Gene Hackman in Hoosiers quite well. “We talked about it Faurot Field, it’s...
krcgtv.com
Lincoln Men's Basketball wins nail biter over Newman
Jefferson City — Lincoln Blue Tigers escape with a 59-58 victory against Newman.
Comments / 0