FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony JamesPalm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
cw34.com
Vanilla Ice talks new brewery in Lake Worth Beach, Winterfest in Wellington
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice is working on a new project in Lake Worth Beach. Once complete, people will be able to enjoy an "Ice Cold" beer at his new brewery. It'll feature family dining, a speakeasy with a secret code...
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Palm Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County
Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County. This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!
floridaweekly.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR
Holidays at The Square — 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Nightly snowfall and light shows at The Wishing Tree, weekly events including photos with Santa and his elves, Yuletide carolers and celebrations including Hanukkah with Jewish Federation of the PBC & Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches on Dec. 18, a Christ Fellowship Christmas Concert on Dec. 21 and a Kwanzaa performance by Afrique Ngozi on Dec. 30. www.thesquarewestpalm.com.
Palm Beach Boat Parade ready to set sail
The 28th annual Marine Industries Association Palm Beach Boat Parade will get underway Saturday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew
A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
Holidays hit differently at Mounts Botanical Garden
With the warm weather you also see Santa in board shorts, palm trees with Christmas lights, and tropical Christmas trees at Mounts Botanical Garden.
margatetalk.com
Holy Cow Ice Cream Lounge Brings Bold Flavors and Fun to Margate
A new ice cream shop specializing in bringing bold flavors and entertainment options to a traditionally old-fashioned setting is now open in Margate. Holy Cow, located at 1049 State Road 7 in Margate, recently opened its doors to what can best be described as an ice cream lounge Willy Wonka himself would approve of.
goriverwalk.com
13TH Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival
Come out of your shell and catch Riverwalk’s 13th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Rivertail Fort Lauderdale. The highly anticipated annual event showcases the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Throughout the day enjoy great food, cold drinks, music and activities for...
west-palm-beach-news.com
New West Palm Seaside location opens
Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
Bissli Grill to Open in Boynton Beach
The new restaurant will open with Mediterranean and Kosher Cuisine
Clematis Street News Stand gets ready to close for good
It's the end of an era for Clematis Street News Stand. A staple in downtown West Palm Beach is closing after surviving decades of change and growth along Clematis Street.
floridaweekly.com
Food, wine festival offers luscious eats, celebrity chefs
The 15th annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival offers over 20 tempting events for guests to indulge in — from wine tastings and cocktail parties to cooking demonstrations and private dinners — plus an all-star lineup of noteworthy celebrity chef events. The festival, at locations throughout the...
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
cw34.com
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
elitetraveler.com
The Boca Raton Re-emerges Following $200m Refurbishment
The iconic Tower hotel is the flagship of the resort’s renovation. The iconic Boca Raton resort, which encapsulates five different hotels, has re-established itself as one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations with the revealing of its mammoth renovation. The resort’s Tower hotel has been the focus for...
Weekend things to do: New pizza, Vegan Block Party, John Mulaney at iTHINK, ‘Real Housewives’ in Boca Raton
As you may know, this is Art Basel Weekend in Miami Beach and environs, where many of the world’s most important gallerists and compelling new artists will gather, inevitably engulfed by a mosh pit of borderline celebrities, luxury branders, crypto mobsters, opportunists and grifters who put the con in contemporary art. But we love them all. Who doesn’t remember Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 ...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
