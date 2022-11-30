Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is having a rough year for the Denver Broncos after the team traded for him this offseason. The Broncos currently rank dead last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 14.3 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst season of his entire career. Russell Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown receives arrest warrant after disgusting crime
Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
An unshaven Josh Allen admits he took deal with Gillette in part to troll Patriots
After the Buffalo Bills wrapped things up at Gillette Stadium with a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots, quarterback Josh Allen broke some news on the post-game Amazon Prime desk. Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick complemented Allen’s beard and asked if he was starting his playoff look early. Allen...
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NBC Philadelphia
Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. should end free agent tour with Buffalo Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is finally healed up from a torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl and
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news
For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bill Belichick explains decision to take timeouts home with him in loss to Bills
Some still say New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have attempted to win a Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills if he had just burned his timeouts and saved the clock at just the right moment. Instead of working on a potential-miracle set of drives against the...
