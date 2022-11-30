ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is having a rough year for the Denver Broncos after the team traded for him this offseason. The Broncos currently rank dead last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 14.3 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst season of his entire career. Russell Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Antonio Brown receives arrest warrant after disgusting crime

Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
NBC Philadelphia

Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return

Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
People

Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news

For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

