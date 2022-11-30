ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

New York Post

Maryland Sports Betting: Sites & Apps Go Live in Bonus Bonanza

Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland. Online sports betting has officially launched in Maryland as of Wednesday November 23rd 9AM EST, with those in MD able to sign-up and bet with some seriously strong sportsbooks right now. Maryland Sports Betting Offers Check out the best Maryland Sports Betting Sites Find out more about the best sports betting sites and betting apps.  More on Maryland Sports Betting MD Sports Betting: Current SituationMaryland Sports Betting FAQsMaryland Sports Betting SitesLatest MD Sports Betting NewsHistory of Maryland Sports BettingMaryland Sports Teams to bet on Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands  Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first...
The Tennessean

Vols look for a trip to Miami, while the Titans search for a W in Philly

Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. Happy bowl schedule release day! We'll find out today where the Tennessee Vols will play their bowl game later this month. In the unlikely event Alabama sneaks into the College Football Playoff, the Vols will play in the Sugar Bowl. But it's very likely that the Vols will otherwise land in the Orange Bowl against ACC champion Clemson. We'll see for certain on Sunday afternoon. ...
PennLive.com

Judge quotes Wayne Gretzky in ordering central Pa. district to accommodate female hockey players

WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has given three middle school girls in the State College Area School District the opportunity to play ice hockey. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Thursday evening issued an injunction that requires the district to take all measures to ensure the girls are rostered on an ice hockey club team even if it means sponsoring a second one.
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
