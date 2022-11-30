Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
CNET
9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon
Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
CNET
These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last
Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday
Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which started in late October and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Hidden Amazon perk can save you loads of money on Black Friday – turn it on now
AMAZON'S Alexa has a hidden tool that can make your Black Friday shopping seamless. Earlier this year, Amazon announced a new tool for its virtual assistant, Alexa. The feature lets Prime customers receive notifications up to 24 hours in advance about specific discounts. This can apply to deals on Black...
I’m testing Roku’s new security cameras — and this is one feature I really like
Roku now makes smart home devices and I love how easy it is to view the company’s security cameras right from my TV.
CNET
Grab These 6 Cyber Monday Amazon Deals Before They Disappear
Early Cyber Monday deals are live at Amazon. While some Cyber Monday discounts will probably stick around through the holidays, other are so good they're likely to disappear soon -- either from lack of inventory or price changes from Amazon. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that we don't...
Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
itechpost.com
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Other Streaming Services Continuous Price Increase Explained
The cost of streaming services is getting more and more expensive. If you're someone who subscribes to several streaming services at the same time, then the cost will certainly start to feel heavy. This is the case for most streaming services as of late, and it is causing subscribers to give up their subscriptions.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
WPTV
This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over? After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday […]
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Save $300 on a TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV with this extended Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday deals aren't over yet. You can still save $300 on the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV on Amazon with this extended Cyber Monday deal.
