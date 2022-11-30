Read full article on original website
Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe’s first-period scoring flurry and a standout performance in goal from Spencer Knight brought the longest active win streak in the NHL to a halt. Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. Seattle couldn’t solve Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. “Just solid, square to the puck. Anything that got away from him he had an answer for,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Knight. “One or two really really good saves, cross-seam saves that are hard to make. Gave us a nice bit of confidence and calm back there.”
New York Post
St. John’s facing prove-it test against No. 23 Iowa State
In this prove-it season, St. John’s is facing a prove-it game. The Red Storm will have a chance Sunday to show they can contend at the top of the Big East, that this season will be different from many others before it and that their perfect start isn’t the product of a Charmin-soft non-conference schedule Mike Anderson’s team will face No. 23 Iowa State of the loaded Big 12 in the cauldron known as Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones (6-1) will be by far the best opponent the Red Storm (8-0) have faced this year, the first team ranked among...
