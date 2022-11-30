Read full article on original website
Egypt By Design
3d ago
I remember this. I always wondered if he survived. Was he able to talk again? May his little soul RIP.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
Wichita man reported missing leads to homicide investigation
41-year-old Brent Boone is believed by police to be Wichita's latest homicide victim.
KAKE TV
Wichita police believe body found in Sumner County is connected to homicide investigation
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, which they believe is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29, officers were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing under unusual...
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a Sheriff’s cruiser Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 7 o’clock hour in the eastbound lanes of K-254 and Webb Road. A second vehicle was involved, and another person...
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
KWCH.com
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
KWCH.com
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
Wichita man gets over 23 years for argument that turned fatal
A Wichita man was in court and heard his sentence for the murder of Ivell Ray in 2019.
Third person dies from Wichita suspected fentanyl overdose
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition. Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died […]
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
Crash at K-254 and Webb involves Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
A crash on Thursday morning involved a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office vehicle and another car.
kfdi.com
Fight causes lockdown at Wichita high school
A fight led to a brief lockdown at Wichita’s West High School during the noon hour on Friday. School officials said two students got into a fight and other students got involved as staff tried to break up the disturbance. Two staff members were reported to have minor injuries.
Wichita airport officer recognized for getting man with dementia back home to east coast
An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.
Officer discipline, more police on street: New Wichita chief talks about changes
Wichita’s new police chief showed up for work early. There’s a lot of work to be done.
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
Wichita shooting victims identified
Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces passing of red river hog
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its social media pages today to announce the passing of their red river hog named "Charlotte." They say an emergency medical exam last week revealed a grave prognosis. At that time they made the decision to humanely euthanize her. The exact cause is yet to be determined by a necropsy.
Comments / 22