FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Tennessee Tribune
High Tea and Grand Luxury at the Tennessean Hotel
Make this a memorable holiday with High Tea at the exquisite Tennessean Hotel. It is located next to the World’s Fair Park, along the banks of the Tennessee River, in downtown Knoxville. Southern hospitality welcomes guests as they step into luxury. Sip in elegance as top notch service caters...
Gatlinburg starting off the Christmas season with Festival of Lights parade
December is finally here and the Christmas spirit is already in the air. The annual Gatlinburg Festival of Lights parade kicked off on Friday night officially ringing in the holiday season.
WATE
American Idol star, Janelle Arthur at Gatlinburg Christmas Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star, Janelle Arthur, will be coming back to East Tennessee for the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. Get a glimpse of the American Idol season 13 star tonight in downtown Gatlinburg as we ring in the holidays. Born and raised...
insideofknoxville.com
Monkey’s Bar to Open Soon at Central and Depot
103 West Depot Avenue, at the corner of Central and Depot, did not stay vacant long. Elle Nelson, who will be known to patrons of the now closed Central Depot Bar, will open Monkey’s Bar in the very near future. I stopped by to speak with Elle to learn more about how she became one of the very few women to own a bar in the city and what patrons of the new establishment might expect.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson give Knoxville Symphony Orchestra a jolly boost this holiday
The oldest continually performing symphony orchestra in the southeast has received a jolly boost from Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
WATE
Mark Wills to Grand Marshal Gatlinburg Christmas Parade
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Legendary country music artist Mark Wills to Grand Marshal the Gatlinburg Christmas parade and perform as a part of the Appalachia Sessions at the Bijou. With such timeless hits as “19 somthin'” and “Don’t laugh at me” Mark Wills has been a regular voice in...
Yahoo Sports
Should Confederate imagery be part of a Christmas parade? Knoxville organizers think so
Every year at the Christmas parade in downtown Knoxville, there's one float that chills the holiday cheer: the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group calls itself a heritage organization that honors the men who fought for the South during the Civil War. But to countless others – including Black Americans and those with knowledge of East Tennessee's deep support for the Union during the war − the group is viewed as supporting white supremacy and distorting our nation's history.
WATE
A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s new help for people with autism and it’s all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville’s brand-new headquarters. We recently showed you the exciting ribbon cutting. We wanted to go back and see firsthand what it offers. Pace Johnson is...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
wvlt.tv
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
WATE
24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday
The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 11...
WATE
Kelly Clarkson Show gives $50,000 to KSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000. The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms. Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched...
WATE
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Gatlinburg Christmas Parade Boosts...
This Is The Best Pie In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Tennessee.
thesmokies.com
Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Cafe offers pancakes, a side of singing hens
The screen behind Feather Locklear, Tanya Clucker, Oprah Henfrey and Elvis Preslay turned blue and giant animated white snowflakes began to fall. “Oh,” I thought on an early November morning at Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. “They’re about to sing a Christmas carol.”. Friends, I...
