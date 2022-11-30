Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It has been another blockbuster year for video games, as AAA exclusives and indie darlings have raised the bar for quality. From lush remakes to astonishingly original titles, the PlayStation library grew this year with the addition of these titles, and we've rounded the best of the best together according to the critical numbers gathered from GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Wins Best Game And Users' Choice At Google Play Awards
After taking home Apple's iPhone Game Of The Year award earlier this week, Apex Legends Mobile has continued its win streak, taking home two awards at last night's Google Play's Best Of 2022 Awards. Apex Mobile won both the Best Game and Users' Choice awards, knocking aside competition like Diablo Immortal and Rocket League Sideswipe.
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox, PlayStation, And Game Pass Release In January
Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and it'll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It'll arrive for both services and on all platforms on January 20, 2023. The news was confirmed by the official Xbox Twitter...
Gamespot
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Gamespot
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Adding These 11 Games In First Half Of December
It's a new month, and that means Microsoft is updating the Xbox Game Pass catalog by adding more titles to the subscription service (and removing some as well). There are 11 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the first half of December, including three day-one new releases.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock The Golden Potato
There are quite a lot of quest items that you're likely to encounter while exploring the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, largely found by carrying out tasks to help the many friends in your town. However, some eagle-eyed players in the game's official Discord channel have happened upon a hidden code in an image, and it can be redeemed for, uh, a Golden Potato.
Gamespot
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Comes To Game Pass On December 6
[UPDATE] Following a tease, Microsoft has officially announced that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 6. The game was originally released in April behind pretty good reviews, including a 7/10 from GameSpot. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The...
Gamespot
How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?
Survival horror games are known to be a little slow for the sake of tension, but that's not really the case for Striking Distance Studios' action-packed The Callisto Protocol. This new game--which is heavily inspired by Dead Space--keeps things moving at a pretty brisk pace with an onslaught of cinematic set piece moments and no shortage of grotesque monsters to kill in equally grotesque ways. If you're wondering how long it will take to complete The Callisto Protocol, we've got the answer for you.
Comments / 0