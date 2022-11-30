ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

Beloved bus driver starts reading program at New Jersey school

By Matteo Iadonisi via
Localish
Localish
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAtgt_0jSftn3N00

Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.

"The beautiful thing about being a school bus driver, for all intents and purposes, I'm another parent," he said. "Just for that little while coming to school."

Herman, who lives in Egg Harbor City, accepted a job in the Middle Township School District in 2014. With a roughly 40-minute commute each day, he was always looking for a way to pass the time in between shifts.

"I would go to the gym. Sometimes I would just sit in my car and go to sleep," he said. "But I saw one particular student, he wanted to read."

Herman communicated with Kindergarten teacher Alexandrea Byron and set up a time to come help the student develop his reading skills. But it wasn't just a one-time thing.

"More kids started to see Mr. Herman and going, well, can I read with him? Can I go talk to him?" said Byron.

"And it really just exploded into just Mr. Herman being in here and just being such a positive entity in our building."

Now, the fondly-named "Mr. Herman's Kids" reading program is open to all students at Middle Township Elementary School #1.

Three days per week, the titular Mr. Herman pulls out a handful of kids and reads with them one-on-one. And he isn't going to stop anytime soon.

"As long as God's blessing me with life to keep Mr. Herman's Kids going, I'm going to do my part," said Mr. Herman.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues

The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts

After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school

Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns for second year in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) --The holiday spirit will be filling Main Street in downtown Vineland.An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns this weekend.The tree lighting and ribbon cutting will be on Friday at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Wood St."Well, you're gonna have the holiday treat of your life," Russell Swanson, executive director of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District said. "We're gonna start with the lighting of our Christmas tree, we're gonna have free charlie rockets, Santa Claus is gonna be all over town this weekend. We have street vendors outside, we have all kinds of activities for kids...
VINELAND, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday and Sunday nights. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
CAMDEN, NJ
Localish

Localish

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy