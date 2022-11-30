ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested

On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Man repeatedly punched Columbia protester, knocking her out: NYPD

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman protesting Monday evening at Columbia University was repeatedly punched in the head, rendering her unconscious, police said Friday in a public appeal for help finding her assailant. The victim, 21, was participating in a demonstration on West 116th Street near Broadway around 7:50 p.m. when a man approached […]
2 Long Island men charged in ghost gun trafficking ring

NEW YORK -- New York authorities have broken up a ghost gun trafficking ring.Attorney General Letitia James announced a 438-count indictment Thursday.Three people are charged with illegally selling 47 guns. Those weapons include ghost guns that were shipped to New York from Pennsylvania from online retailers.Two of the three men arrested are from Suffolk County -- 26-year-old Devon Smith-Martin and 46-year-old Fritz Pierre-Louis. The third, 26-year-old Hakeem Soloman, is from South Carolina.The takedown was the result of a six-month joint investigation involving several agencies, including the NYPD and the DEA.
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East

WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack

Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
