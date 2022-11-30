Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man sought for beating woman unconscious during protest at Columbia University: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a protest at Columbia University on Monday night. At 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 28, a 21-year-old woman was participating in a...
60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Driver that killed Yonkers police officer in crash identified as unlicensed 16-year-old
The Yonkers Police Department said a 16-year-old driver was behind the wheel of the luxury BMW sports car that crashed into an unmarked police vehicle on Thursday killing an officer.
Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Daily News
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Man repeatedly punched Columbia protester, knocking her out: NYPD
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman protesting Monday evening at Columbia University was repeatedly punched in the head, rendering her unconscious, police said Friday in a public appeal for help finding her assailant. The victim, 21, was participating in a demonstration on West 116th Street near Broadway around 7:50 p.m. when a man approached […]
Man wanted for slashing victim during dispute in front of Bronx deli
A 37-year-old man was slashed in the torso during a dispute in front of a Bronx deli last month, authorities said.
2 Long Island men charged in ghost gun trafficking ring
NEW YORK -- New York authorities have broken up a ghost gun trafficking ring.Attorney General Letitia James announced a 438-count indictment Thursday.Three people are charged with illegally selling 47 guns. Those weapons include ghost guns that were shipped to New York from Pennsylvania from online retailers.Two of the three men arrested are from Suffolk County -- 26-year-old Devon Smith-Martin and 46-year-old Fritz Pierre-Louis. The third, 26-year-old Hakeem Soloman, is from South Carolina.The takedown was the result of a six-month joint investigation involving several agencies, including the NYPD and the DEA.
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
NBC New York
Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack
Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
FBI: Naugatuck murder suspect may be "erratic and unpredictable"
Saying that Christopher Francisquini may exhibit “increasingly erratic and unpredictable” behavior, the FBI and Naugatuck police have widened their call for tips as they search for the local man accused of killing his 11 month old daughter Nov. 18.
Dad, 53, was on Staten Island for court hearing of son, a reputed gang leader, when he was gunned down
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like his father before him, John (Tragedy) Pena Jr. is no stranger to violence. When he was a toddler, his dad was shot on the streets of New Brighton, after reportedly telling a friend that someone was after him.
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
Man convicted for enlisting corrections officers to smuggle drugs into Rikers
A Brooklyn federal court convicted a 45-year-old man on Thursday for bribing Rikers Island corrections officers to smuggle drugs into the prison for sale to other inmates.
NY AG's Office launches probe into Lynbrook crash that killed former high school football player
Investigators have opened a case under a specific state ruling that allows them to investigate if the death "may" have been related to police conduct.
Comments / 0