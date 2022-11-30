ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained

It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?

Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
MONTANA STATE
capcity.news

2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy