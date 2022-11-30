Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Likely Safe From ‘Cocaine Bear’ Rampage; No Recorded Incidents To Date
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you’re terrified at the thought of the gruesome carnage that could be left in the wake of a bear’s cocaine-fueled rage, you probably don’t have anything to worry about in Wyoming – at least outside of movie theatres.
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?
Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
capcity.news
Wyoming bills would create new tavern liquor license, relax bar and grill restrictions
CASPER, Wyo. — With the 2023 Legislative Session approaching, the Wyoming Legislature will be asked to consider some changes to liquor license laws in the state. The session will start Jan. 10, 2023. Several bills relating to Wyoming liquor law that are sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
cowboystatedaily.com
Power Company Denies Fault, Says Hurricane-Force 140 mph Winds Led To Deadly Wyoming Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying a huge fire in small-town Wyoming stemmed from natural causes and an “act of God,” a power company has denied a Wyoming man’s claims that its negligence led to his wife’s death. William Jerome Ruth in...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
oilcity.news
With Wyoming averaging ~9,700 civil lawsuits per year, proposed filing fee hikes would generate extra $388K
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing fee for a plaintiff to bring a civil case in Wyoming is $120, and House Bill 14 proposes hiking that fee to $160. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee is sponsoring the bill for consideration during the upcoming 2023 General Session, which is set to begin on Jan. 10.
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
Wyoming sues Biden administration over canceled lease sales
Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. The post Wyoming sues Biden administration over canceled lease sales appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
