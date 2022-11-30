Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight
One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
skooknews.com
UPDATE: Overnight Standoff in Schuylkill County Ends with One in Custody
A standoff that lasted over 12 hours ended with one in custody early Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
One dead after late night crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
LehighValleyLive.com
Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.
Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
pahomepage.com
Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
Ceremony held for Children’s Service Center’s new …. Ceremony held for Children's Service Center's new primary care center. Scranton travel agency offers military educational …. Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday...
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
Northumberland County DA warns of car wrap scams
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 1, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office put out a press release warning the public of an ongoing car wrap scam in the area. An elderly woman from the Sunbury area told the District Attorney’s Office an unknown individual contacted her through a text message and promised her […]
Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says
A 71-year-old woman from Slatington suffered a medical issue leading to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township and subsequently died from natural causes due to the issue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says. The crash was reported just after noon in the 7100 block of Route 873...
Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl and tranq
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man has been charged after police say he sold a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, a.k.a., Tranq, resulting in another man’s death. According to Bloomsburg police, on August 20, officers responded to the 70 block of Iron Street around 2:15 a.m., for a report of three unresponsive people. […]
Fireball in the sky—or meteor?—captured on local security camera
A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.
Identity theft concerns continue in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more Friday night about the release of personal information from the Luzerne County Court System. People reached out to the I-Team claiming they have received the personal information of others and their personal information, like social security numbers, was given to other people. Eyewitness News confirmed […]
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township. Swan was […]
Six injured in violent crash involving passenger van, tractor-trailer in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE — Six adults were injured Tuesday night in a violent crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Montoursville borough police have released few details about the 9:20 p.m. crash that involved a 14-passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck. There were nine passengers in the van, six of whom...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 12/01/2022
A collection of police reports received from Schuylkill County law enforcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEST PENN TOWNSHIP -On Tuesday September 27, 2022, the West Penn Township Police were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered a GMC Terrain hit a parked tractor trailer, split in half, and caught...
abc27.com
Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
Woman pronounced dead after crash that closed route through Lehigh County
UPDATE: Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says. A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle collision at about noon closed the road for three hours, detouring traffic...
Comments / 0