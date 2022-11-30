ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

skooknews.com

One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight

One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

UPDATE: Overnight Standoff in Schuylkill County Ends with One in Custody

A standoff that lasted over 12 hours ended with one in custody early Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after late night crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former fire department treasurer charged with theft

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.

Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

Ceremony held for Children’s Service Center’s new …. Ceremony held for Children's Service Center's new primary care center. Scranton travel agency offers military educational …. Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Northumberland County DA warns of car wrap scams

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 1, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office put out a press release warning the public of an ongoing car wrap scam in the area. An elderly woman from the Sunbury area told the District Attorney’s Office an unknown individual contacted her through a text message and promised her […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl and tranq

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man has been charged after police say he sold a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, a.k.a., Tranq, resulting in another man’s death. According to Bloomsburg police, on August 20, officers responded to the 70 block of Iron Street around 2:15 a.m., for a report of three unresponsive people. […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fireball in the sky—or meteor?—captured on local security camera

A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Identity theft concerns continue in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more Friday night about the release of personal information from the Luzerne County Court System. People reached out to the I-Team claiming they have received the personal information of others and their personal information, like social security numbers, was given to other people. Eyewitness News confirmed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township.  Swan was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - 12/01/2022

A collection of police reports received from Schuylkill County law enforcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEST PENN TOWNSHIP -On Tuesday September 27, 2022, the West Penn Township Police were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered a GMC Terrain hit a parked tractor trailer, split in half, and caught...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

