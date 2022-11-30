ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee assistant reportedly 'top target' for head coaching job

One of Tennessee’s top assistants is reportedly a leading candidate for an open head coaching job. UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is USF’s top target, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Golesh has been with the Vols for both seasons of Josh Heupel’s tenure. USF fired head coach...
