Read full article on original website
Related
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
My Take: Rules protect workers from exploitation
In the Nov. 24 Sentinel David Rhoa (My Take: USDOL rule would decimate Michigan’s gig economy, drive up costs) opposed proposed rules governing independent contractors (IC). Legislators’ concern for independent contractors arises from corporations and businesses which use ICs to escape paying union wages or to avoid following national and state fair wage laws. Corporations and businesses do so by sourcing work out to non-union ICs whose workers receive a lower wage. ...
Douglas Neckers: Pick pocketing made legal
I feel like my pocket has been picked by: Politicians that ....Are played liked banjos by media that exhibits the pol every time they burp in public. As an academic, I recognized Newt Gingrich for what he was in 1994 — the year he led Republicans to capture control of the U.S. House of...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Click2Houston.com
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON – A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
Comments / 0