California State

Aaron Judge Free Agency: Predictions For Where 2022 AL MVP Will Sign

Where will Aaron Judge sign in Major League Baseball free agency?. It’s the question hovering over the MLB offseason, which has been moving at a snail’s pace but could see an uptick in action over the next week as the winter meetings descend upon San Diego. With a host of MLB front-office executives and agents, among others, coming together for face-to-face interactions, it’s reasonable to expect both trades and free-agent signings after about a month of relative inactivity.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Executive Doubts Aaron Judge Signs With Giants

Aaron Judge has his choice of which team he wants to sign with, but one Major League Baseball executive threw some doubt on one popular destination. The American League MVP’s services will not be cheap. Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension before the 2022 season back in April, and the Yankees reportedly offered the 30-year-old an eight-year deal worth $300 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Rumors: AL East Rival Signs Ex-Red Sox Franchy Cordero

Franchy Cordero reportedly has made his return to the American League East. No, the Boston Red Sox didn’t bring Cordero back to play first base, the outfield, or step into the batter’s box as next season’s designated hitter. Instead, it was the Baltimore Orioles who reportedly added Cordero on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Rumors: Rangers Make Big Splash By Signing Jacob deGrom

The biggest splash of the Major League Baseball offseason so far belongs to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers reportedly inked one of the top pitchers on the open market Friday night by signing Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract with an option for a sixth year that could take the deal to $222 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. deGrom also has a full no-trade clause in the deal, per Passan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Are Yankees In On Pitchers Carlos Rodón, Justin Verlander?

The Yankees certainly could benefit from some pitching help this offseason, and it appears New York has its eye on two of the bigger names on the market. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees are “in” on Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, and “not as much in” on Jacob deGrom due to him seeking around $40 million.
NEW YORK STATE
NBA Rumors: Celtics, Al Horford Agree On Two-Year Extension

It appears Al Horford will be with the Celtics for a little while longer. Boston on Thursday agreed to a two-year contract extension with Horford worth $20 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported through Horford’s agent, Jason Glusho. This comes just a few weeks after Horford expressed his desire to remain with the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Ex-Red Sox Executive Set To Meet

Xander Bogaerts has continued to generate buzz amid his much-anticipated free agency. Former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, now serving the same role with the Philadelphia Phillies, reportedly is scheduled to meet with Bogaerts as the defending National League pennant winners have expressed hefty interest in acquiring a star shortstop before the start of next season.
BOSTON, MA
Commanders-Giants: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two NFC East rivals are set to collide on Sunday afternoon with plenty on the line, which will see the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders. Washington Commanders (-126) vs. New York Giants (+108) Total: 40.5 (O-110, U-110) Both the Commanders and Giants currently occupy the final two wild...
WASHINGTON, DC
How Dak Prescott Addressed Controversial Jerry Jones Photo

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out in reaction to the recently surfaced photo which showed team owner Jerry Jones as a 14-year-old in attendance alongside many others who protested the desegregation of Little Rock High School in 1957. The 29-year-old veteran found himself in quite the situation, considering...
