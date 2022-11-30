ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hays State University and community to build 200 toys for children in need this Christmas

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University will host its annual toy-building event on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology.

Each year since 1990, faculty, staff, students, and community members have gathered to assemble toys for children who might not receive a gift for the holiday.

Zach Pixler, an assistant professor, said the event is student-driven.

“They sketch. They design a toy. Once we figure out what we’re building, we go through, we build all the jigs and fixtures.”

During the build, nearly 200 toys will be made.

Where are the best holiday lights in Kansas?

“This is actually what we’re building this year. It’s a rocket, it’s a space shuttle. So this is an early prototype, but you know again, we’re looking for toys that we can make 200 of and make them identical and have a high-quality,” Pixler said.

The university is looking for volunteers to assist.

“Last year, we had about 80 citizens from Hays come in and help us out, so we had people sanding, we had people cutting, we had people nailing, gluing, assembling, you know, we’ve got an assembly line set up, and it’s worked,” Pixler added.

Those who volunteer will be treated to coffee in the morning and pizza afterward.

