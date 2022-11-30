Read full article on original website
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
Fire at Detached Garage in Dubuque
A fire damaged a detached garage in Dubuque Tuesday night. The Dubuque Fire Department responded at around 8pm for a fire on Coates Street at a detached garage. There were no injuries and reports say firefighters were able to contain the fire relatively quickly. A suspected cause of the fire was not known. Firefighters remained on the scene until 9:30 p.m. Salt trucks responded to the scene later in the night after water used to fight the fire froze as temperatures dropped.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
Load Spillage Closes Portion of Highway 151 in Grant County
Traffic was reduced to one lane on a stretch of Highway 151 in the southwest corner of Grant County this morning due to a load spillage of sheet metal. Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s department said a commercial vehicle lost a load of sheet metal just outside of Dubuque around 7am, impacting traffic for hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane between mile marker 1 and the Dubuque–Wisconsin bridge. Grant County sheriff’s department deputies worked with firefighters and the county highway shop to divert traffic while the road was cleared. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident. Highway 151 was reopened shortly before noon.
Cookies & Dreams opens holiday pop-up in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s another way to give the gift of festive, seasonal, ooey-gooey cookies. The made-in-the-QCA cookie bakery Cookies & Dreams is back in downtown Davenport for the Christmas season. Kelly Valentine shows off many of the pop-up shop’s goodies that the elves are busily cranking out for...
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night. Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
First Alert Forecast - Becoming gusty and MUCH colder into Saturday!
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
Developer plans 5 apartment buildings in Peosta
Eighty new apartments are coming to Peosta, as the developer considers further future projects. Callahan Construction plans to construct five 16-unit apartment buildings near Adrina Drive along U.S. 20. The project is located in the southwest corner of a plot of land the company plans to develop west of Cox Springs Road. Each of the five buildings will have 16 market-rate units, and each unit will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This is coming on the heels of a 2020 survey conducted in the community showed a deficiency of available apartments for those who work in Peosta.
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces Jordan Davis as grandstand act, tickets on sale Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced one of the three remaining grandstand acts for the fair's 2023 rendition, the fair announced via their Facebook page. Country music star Jordan Davis will perform at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and...
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
Local Habitat for Humanity affiliate receives $1 million grant
A local nonprofit is receiving $1 million to help advance homeownership opportunities. Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity is among 16 organizations receiving funds through the Iowa HOME Grant Program. The Dubuque and Jackson counties affiliate is receiving $1,066,895, which will be used to assist six homes.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
