Georgia State

The Comeback

DJ Uiagalelei benched in ACC Championship, CFB world reacts

It has been a tough season for Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, getting benched on numerous occasions for his poor performances by head coach Dabo Swinney. Saturday's ACC Championship game against North Carolina presented a great opportunity for Uiagalelei to quiet his critics. However, Clemson's slow start in the game gave Swinney no choice but to
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Clowney, No. 11 Alabama recover to beat South Dakota St

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Noah Clowney’s breakout game — 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal — helped No. 11 Alabama recover from blowing a 20-point lead and beat South Dakota State 78-65 on Saturday night. Clowney shot 8 of 17, including 5 of 12 on 3s, in his highest-scoring game of the season. Alabama (7-1) led 37-17 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. South Dakota State (3-6) rallied to go ahead 51-50 on Alex Arians’ 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes remaining. Nimari Burnett’s foul shot a minute later put the Crimson Tide ahead for good at 54-53. Alabama used a 9-0 run to pull away.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

