Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
In Hiring Deion, Give Colorado Credit for Doing What Other Programs Would Not
A celebrity coach with no FBS experience or real interest in the Normal Way of Doing Things seems to be a scary prospect for some schools. Not at Colorado, however.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Xavier Tops WVU in Big East-Big 12 Battle
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Xavier.
Deion Sanders officially named Colorado Buffaloes head coach
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly making the jump to FBS coaching, on the verge of becoming the
Craziness in Tulsa Job Search Almost Feels Like Divine Intervention
Insane chain of events clear way to view Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as the top candidate for Golden Hurricanes
DJ Uiagalelei benched in ACC Championship, CFB world reacts
It has been a tough season for Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, getting benched on numerous occasions for his poor performances by head coach Dabo Swinney. Saturday’s ACC Championship game against North Carolina presented a great opportunity for Uiagalelei to quiet his critics. However, Clemson’s slow start in the game gave Swinney no choice but to Read more... The post DJ Uiagalelei benched in ACC Championship, CFB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clowney, No. 11 Alabama recover to beat South Dakota St
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Noah Clowney’s breakout game — 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal — helped No. 11 Alabama recover from blowing a 20-point lead and beat South Dakota State 78-65 on Saturday night. Clowney shot 8 of 17, including 5 of 12 on 3s, in his highest-scoring game of the season. Alabama (7-1) led 37-17 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. South Dakota State (3-6) rallied to go ahead 51-50 on Alex Arians’ 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes remaining. Nimari Burnett’s foul shot a minute later put the Crimson Tide ahead for good at 54-53. Alabama used a 9-0 run to pull away.
Comments / 0