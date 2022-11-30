Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Michael Vick admits crying the 1st weeks of prison stint
Despite his rugged upbringing in the projects of southern Virginia, then developing even tougher skin while excelling in the violent sport of football, Michael Vick admits that he was reduced to sobbing when the bars slammed behind him in his prison cell. Vick, one of the most spectacular players the...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Cowboys Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron Accusations
Cowboys helping Frogs and chasing Eagles, desperate Mavs' hobbled risk-reward, Rangers' bounce-back blueprint and The Freak's floundering radio ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
A Heinicke hang up? RG3 believes Washington has to eventually cut ties with fan favorite QB
Despite the debacles off the field, the Commanders on the field are rolling with backup QB Taylor Heinicke at the helm. Washington is 6-1 this season with Heinicke under center, and firmly in the Wild Card race, but one local legend and former DC QB isn’t letting the ‘Heinicke hype’ overshadow some hard truths.
TMZ.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Private Jet After Plane Incident, 'Not Today'
If all else fails, take a private jet. That's exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. is doing after the NFL star's incident with American Airlines earlier this week ... deciding to skip flying with the normies to avoid any other issues. The free-agent receiver was kicked off the plane on Sunday...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that line has done a complete 180. As of this writing, Big Blue is +2.5. Let’s...
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James. What does he think of the NBA legend?
“He has made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”
Are Odell Beckham Jr. and Giants a real match? Here’s how we see it as he visits New York
Odell Beckham Jr. will meet with the Giants Thursday as the two sides explore whether a reunion is something the player and his former team want.
2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday
Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually. Gallup and Diggs also sat out...
