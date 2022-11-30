ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

Michael Vick admits crying the 1st weeks of prison stint

Despite his rugged upbringing in the projects of southern Virginia, then developing even tougher skin while excelling in the violent sport of football, Michael Vick admits that he was reduced to sobbing when the bars slammed behind him in his prison cell. Vick, one of the most spectacular players the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NESN

NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
TMZ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Private Jet After Plane Incident, 'Not Today'

If all else fails, take a private jet. That's exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. is doing after the NFL star's incident with American Airlines earlier this week ... deciding to skip flying with the normies to avoid any other issues. The free-agent receiver was kicked off the plane on Sunday...
The Spun

2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday

Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually. Gallup and Diggs also sat out...
DALLAS, TX
