East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher entering transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing a veteran defensive lineman. Redshirt junior defensive end Michael Fletcher is in the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Saturday night. Fletcher, 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, is a former three-star prospect from Flint Carman-Ainsworth High School who signed with Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What can Michigan do vs. Purdue to inspire confidence for playoffs? Beat writers chat

Michigan, fresh off a lopsided win over Ohio State to clinch the East, will play for a Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Sound familiar?. The Wolverines will try to follow their script from last season -- at least this part of the story -- and dominate the Big Ten’s West representative. Last year it was Iowa (Michigan won 42-3). This year it’s Purdue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Shorthanded Michigan State has problems on defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michigan State’s biggest strength through the first two weeks of the season is suddenly the team’s biggest weakness. After faring well defensively against two top-five teams to start the season, the Spartans have regressed in that category as November turns to December – a source of no shortage of frustration to coach Tom Izzo.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team defenses

MLive released its defensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Thursday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between powerful linemen, explosive linebackers, speedy defensive backs and big-legged punters, there is a lot of talent represented in MLive’s nine...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 Jackson-area football Dream Team on defense

JACKSON – For many high school football teams in the Jackson area in 2022, defense was the key. Defense helped Western late in the season surge into the playoffs. Defense helped Northwest to a winning season. Defense helped Napoleon to an undefeated regular season. Defense helped Lumen Christi win a state championship.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

See images as Chelsea girls basketball defeats Freeland

FREELAND, MI - Freeland girls basketball hosted Chelsea in a Division 2 game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Falcons held the lead at half time 29-20, but the Bulldogs came back strong in the second half taking home the win with a final score of 58-52. Check out photos...
FREELAND, MI
MLive.com

Strong defense, balanced attack leads Northwest over Jackson

JACKSON -- Northwest used strong defense, a balanced offense and a pair of first-half runs to beat Jackson 65-36 on Friday, the Mounties’ first win of the young season. The first of the runs, in the first quarter, put the Mounties in front for good. The second, after the Vikings had gotten back within four, extended the lead into double digits for good.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Catholic Charities blesses 13th warming center season at Center For Hope Soup Kitchen

Catholic Charities blesses 13th warming center season at Center For Hope Soup Kitchen. Tanyelic Relerford, a visitor of the Catholic Charities warming center, prays in front of the crowd next to chaplain Ken Reiss during a blessing for Catholic Charities’ 13th warming center season at the Center for Hope Soup Kitchen in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. After priests delivered prayers at the event, visitors were encouraged to step up and pray in front of the crowd. “I feel like miracles are happening,” Relerford said.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI

