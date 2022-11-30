Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher entering transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing a veteran defensive lineman. Redshirt junior defensive end Michael Fletcher is in the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Saturday night. Fletcher, 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, is a former three-star prospect from Flint Carman-Ainsworth High School who signed with Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class...
MLive.com
What can Michigan do vs. Purdue to inspire confidence for playoffs? Beat writers chat
Michigan, fresh off a lopsided win over Ohio State to clinch the East, will play for a Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Sound familiar?. The Wolverines will try to follow their script from last season -- at least this part of the story -- and dominate the Big Ten’s West representative. Last year it was Iowa (Michigan won 42-3). This year it’s Purdue.
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State has problems on defense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michigan State’s biggest strength through the first two weeks of the season is suddenly the team’s biggest weakness. After faring well defensively against two top-five teams to start the season, the Spartans have regressed in that category as November turns to December – a source of no shortage of frustration to coach Tom Izzo.
MLive.com
10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record
Michigan State began the fall with talk of winning titles. The regular season ended with a loss at Penn State last week and discussions of possibly making a bowl game despite having a losing record. A year after recording 11 wins and finishing in the top 10 in the national...
MLive.com
Doors appear finally closed on Michigan State’s slim bowl hopes
Michigan State’s slim hopes for making a bowl game despite having a 5-7 record appear to be gone. New Mexico State (5-6) received a waiver from the NCAA, the program announced on Thursday. That puts the Aggies in a bowl ahead of other five-win teams. New Mexico State had...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: What Michigan needs to do to avoid upset vs. Purdue
Michigan is one win from repeating as Big Ten champions. Standing in the way? Upset-minded Purdue, which won a wild, wild West to reach Saturday’s title game in Indianapolis. To help preview the game, the Wolverine Confidential podcast welcomes Mike Carmin, veteran Purdue football beat writer for the Lafayette...
MLive.com
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team defenses
MLive released its defensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Thursday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between powerful linemen, explosive linebackers, speedy defensive backs and big-legged punters, there is a lot of talent represented in MLive’s nine...
MLive.com
UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year
DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
MLive.com
‘Never had a better hire’: Strength coach is Michigan football’s X factor
ANN ARBOR -- After Michigan’s 2020 football season was cut short by a COVID outbreak, Kwity Paye went to Schembechler Hall to say his goodbyes. Over his four years he’d gone from a three-star recruit to a coveted NFL prospect. As Paye met with head coach Jim Harbaugh...
MLive.com
What time is Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship? How to watch the game for free, online
The undefeated Michigan Wolverines (12-0) will play the Purdue Boilermakers for the Big Ten championship (8-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on FOX and can be streamed live on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other streaming options include Sling (half off the first month) and Hulu + Live TV.
MLive.com
Dan Anderson says goodbye to coaching Detroit Catholic Central football after 23 years
After 23 of being a football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, Dan Anderson is stepping away from the program. After spending the previous six seasons as head coach of the team, Anderson is content with stepping away from the sport that has consumed a big portion of his life every fall for the last 30 years.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: First-year coach and rookie players celebrate debut victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 2, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. This story is being updated with more results... GIRLS BKB:...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area football Dream Team on defense
JACKSON – For many high school football teams in the Jackson area in 2022, defense was the key. Defense helped Western late in the season surge into the playoffs. Defense helped Northwest to a winning season. Defense helped Napoleon to an undefeated regular season. Defense helped Lumen Christi win a state championship.
MLive.com
Here are scores from around the Jackson area for December 2, 2022
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from girls basketball games around the Jackson area for Friday, December 2, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
See images as Chelsea girls basketball defeats Freeland
FREELAND, MI - Freeland girls basketball hosted Chelsea in a Division 2 game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Falcons held the lead at half time 29-20, but the Bulldogs came back strong in the second half taking home the win with a final score of 58-52. Check out photos...
MLive.com
Strong defense, balanced attack leads Northwest over Jackson
JACKSON -- Northwest used strong defense, a balanced offense and a pair of first-half runs to beat Jackson 65-36 on Friday, the Mounties’ first win of the young season. The first of the runs, in the first quarter, put the Mounties in front for good. The second, after the Vikings had gotten back within four, extended the lead into double digits for good.
MLive.com
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
MLive.com
Catholic Charities blesses 13th warming center season at Center For Hope Soup Kitchen
Catholic Charities blesses 13th warming center season at Center For Hope Soup Kitchen. Tanyelic Relerford, a visitor of the Catholic Charities warming center, prays in front of the crowd next to chaplain Ken Reiss during a blessing for Catholic Charities’ 13th warming center season at the Center for Hope Soup Kitchen in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. After priests delivered prayers at the event, visitors were encouraged to step up and pray in front of the crowd. “I feel like miracles are happening,” Relerford said.Get Photo.
Comments / 0