Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
ComicBook
Popular New Steam Game Finally Dethrones Modern Warfare 2 as Top Seller
After being in the number one slot of the Steam "Top Sellers" list since its launch on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been dethroned not by one game, but two games. The number two game is currently Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which came out on November 30 to a generally warm reception. And the number one game came out today, and that game is The Callisto Protocol. And if you're wondering how good the PC version, well only 36 percent of over 6,000 Steam user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Negative" rating. That said, while it seems most that are playing it on PC aren't enjoying it, largely due to the plethora of performance issues, this isn't stopping it from selling. It's been in the number one spot -- ahead of the aforementioned pair of games, and Marvel's Midnight Suns and Need for Speed Unbound rounding out the top five -- for the entire day.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook
Long Lost Xbox One Game Finally Releasing Soon
A long-lost Xbox One and PC game is finally -- after several years -- releasing soon. The last time we saw the game in question was at Xbox's E3 2019 press conference more than three years ago. At that time, it was scheduled to release in 2020. Obviously, this didn't happen. It didn't happen in 2021 either. And it's not happening in 2022 either, but it will happen in 2023, or, more specifically the first quarter of 2023, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Way to the Woods.
ComicBook
Popular PS4 Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time
A popular PS4 game is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store. The PSN deal is set to run until December 22, so there's plenty of time to nab the game for just two dollars. That said, if you don't like horror, the deal probably isn't going to interest you. In the modern era, horror is one of the more underserved genres and that's because horror games don't typically sell very well unless they are a big and established IP. In 2013 though, a survival horror game from a smaller independent studio by the name of Red Barrels caught everyone off guard. If you were playing games in 2013 or in 2014 when the PC game came to PS4, you'll know the name Outlast, one of the most popular horror games of the last generation that went on to sell millions of copies and produce a series by the same name.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
ComicBook
Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Major Games of 2023
Microsoft has confirmed the first two major Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games coming in 2023 beyond the first-party games like Starfield and Redfall slated to drop next year. In other words, the first non-obvious titles. The first of these two games is Amnesia: The Bunker, which was just announced yesterday for PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles. Being developed and published by Frictional Games, it's set to release sometime in March of 2023 and when it does it will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one. For those that don't know: Amnesia is a popular survival-horror series. This entry is set to be the fourth installment in a series that dates back to 2010.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Goes Full Demon With Nezuko
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba relly made a mark with fans earlier this year with the second season of its anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping Nezuko Kamado go full demon much like she did in the series! The Entertainment District arc challenged Tanjiro Kamado and the others with their toughest opponents yet as they found themselves up against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and thus each of them had pushed their bodies to the brink as a result. This also helped them tap into powerful new abilities as last ditch gambits, and they refused to give up before it was all over.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Surprised with Another Mystery Gift Code
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have already gotten another Mystery Gift code to redeem this week following the first one that was made available shortly after the game launched. While still useful, this code unfortunately won't give you anything to help you fight against the 7-Star Charizard Raid that also just went live in the game recently. This latest code awards players with several different sandwich ingredients that can be used to make different meal combinations with various effects.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
Titans' Joseph Morgan Talks Brother Blood's Slow Burn Origin, Teases Ultimate Transformation in Season 4's Next Chapter
The Titans have had no shortage of threats to deal with in season 4, but their biggest threat is still yet to come, as the fight for Sebastian came to a thrilling and heartbreaking head in the mid-season finale. The Titans have tried to protect Sebastian throughout the season and keep him from being corrupted by Mother Mayhem, and as a result, we've had a chance to get to know him as a character before his inevitable transformation into Brother Blood. ComicBook.com had a chance to speak to Sebastian actor Joseph Morgan all about the character's evolution throughout the season ahead of his villainous transformation, and while the slow burn approach to his origin was risky, it was ultimately part of what drew him to the character.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Review: Survival-Horror Without Depth
The Callisto Protocol could have been a lot better than it is. In the absence of Dead Space and other games like it over the past decade, The Callisto Protocol is releasing here at the end of 2022 to give a shot in the arm to the survival-horror genre. And while Callisto largely hits all of the basic benchmarks that you'd expect from a game of this type, it doesn't do anything special to make it a memorable experience.
ComicBook
GTA Online Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon
A new GTA Online leak has revealed that a long-awaited feature is coming to the online mode of Grand Theft Auto 5. The feature in question is a fairly basic feature that's been a staple of open-world games for many years, yet is not in GTA Online, at least not to its fullest extent. The leak comes the way of a GTA dataminer who goes by the name Gaming Detective over on Twitter. While digging through the files of a recent update to the game, said dataminer found some interesting things.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tease Excites Fans Ahead of The Game Awards
Star Wars fans primed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news to be shared at The Game Awards 2023 may have just gotten one of their best indications yet that news related to the game will indeed be shared next week. It was discovered by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans that the official Twitter account for Star Wars games updated its profile to display a banner for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. Combine that with recent rumors about the game making an appearance at The Game Awards (and perhaps getting a release date), and it's easy to see why people are excited.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Comments / 0